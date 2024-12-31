Leeds United are contemplating whether to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach star Nico Elvedi even though influential figures at Elland Road are aware that it is likely their target will wait to discover if they win promotion before sealing a switch, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Whites completed the £10million permanent signing of Joe Rodon from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, head coach Daniel Farke has set his sights on making further alterations to his squad in a bid to ensure his side seal a return to the top flight ahead of next season.

The German tactician, who sanctioned the departure of Georginio Rutter in a £40million switch to Brighton & Hove Albion and also offloaded the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray during the last transfer window, is working closely with Leeds chairman and 49ers Enterprises president Paraag Marathe to identify potential recruits.

Elvedi Pinpointed as Potential Whites Recruit

Defender could force Farke to wait due to Premier League desire

Leeds are strongly considering a move for Elvedi after setting their sights on acquiring a centre-back, according to GMS sources, but it is more likely that they will be successful in their pursuit if they wait until the summer to pounce as there is a belief that he will only entertain joining if Premier League action is on offer.

Although the Whites are heading into 2025 as the Championship table-toppers and the division's top goalscorers, Farke will face an uphill battle to convince the 28-year-old to head onto pastures new from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline.

GMS sources have been informed that Elvedi is firmly on Leeds' radar after he has been made available for up to £10million, and the Yorkshire giants could profit from Wolverhampton Wanderers focusing on landing Lens' Kevin Danso or Jonathan Ordonez, of Ecuadorian side AD Nueve de Octubre, despite being among the frontrunners for his signature.

The 56-cap Switzerland international is preparing to enter the final two-and-a-half years of a contract which allows him to pocket more than £55,000-per-week in his current surroundings, but Borussia Monchengladbach are entertaining the possibility of allowing him to embark on a fresh challenge.

Leeds could make a triple signing in the coming weeks as they are in the market for a versatile central defender who can be deployed at right-back, GMS sources have learned, while Farke is also looking into recruiting a left-back and an attacking midfielder as he aims to ensure his side remain at the Championship summit for the remainder of the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nico Elvedi made 17 clearances as Borussia Monchengladbach recorded a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim on December 21

Buendia Not Set to Seal Switch to Elland Road

Aston Villa want entire salary covered in potential loan agreement

GMS sources have been told that Leeds will not land Emiliano Buendia during the winter transfer window as the Argentine is not interested in dropping into the Championship for regular game time and Aston Villa will only consider loaning him out if 100 percent of his wage package is covered.

The 28-year-old would fit the bill as Farke goes in search of landing a playmaker midway through the season, but his £75,000-per-week salary and an eagerness to hold off dropping into the second tier has significantly complicated matters before officially being able to enter negotiations.

Aston Villa's demands have resulted in Buendia being deemed too expensive and Leeds are not on course to attempt to turn his head, GMS sources understand, resulting in alternative targets being earmarked ahead of being in a position to do business when the transfer window reopens on Wednesday.

But the promotion-chasers could clear space on their wage bill in the coming weeks as GMS recently reported that Patrick Bamford is prepared to take a pay cut in order to embark on a fresh challenge after gaining interest from Serie A side Genoa and League One outfit Wrexham.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/12/2024