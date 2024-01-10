Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth playmaker David Brooks on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season at Elland Road.

The Whites, along with Southampton, are competing to sign the Wales international during the 2024 winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's side are considering the future of left-back Charlie Cresswell.

Leeds United are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth playmaker David Brooks on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook considers the potential of a deal being struck at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke would love to bolster his Whites squad heading into the second half of the campaign, with his side within a realistic chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit aim to close in on the Championship’s automatic promotion spots in the coming weeks, having lost their top-flight status at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. Brooks, who will be looking to earn regular game time ahead of a move to the second tier, has also caught the attention of Leeds’ promotion and play-off rivals Southampton.

Leeds and Southampton battling to sign Brooks

Heading into the winter transfer window, it felt unlikely that Leeds would be able to pull up any trees in the market, having already spent a large chunk of their budget in the summer of 2023. The Whites welcomed nine new faces to Elland Road during the first window of the 2023/24 season, though this was offset by the departure of 17 players following relegation from the Premier League.

One of Farke’s summer additions, Djed Spence, has already departed from Yorkshire, having been recalled from his loan spell by Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile, key additions such as Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara have made the desired impact on the Leeds squad, with Farke’s side well in the Championship promotion mix.

But the Premier League hopefuls have identified Brooks as a potential target for the 2024 winter transfer window, with the winger potentially available on loan until the end of the campaign. In December 2023, Crook reported that Southampton joined Leeds in their interest in the 26-year-old. Brooks has played in just 15% of available Premier League minutes in 12 appearances across the 2023/24 season, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Therefore, the Wales international could seek a loan move into the second tier to secure regular playing time and get minutes under his belt ahead of a potentially significant 2024 summer transfer window. Brooks, also capable of playing as an attacking midfielder, would offer Farke valuable versatility across his front line as he looks to bolster the options in his squad ahead of the run-in.

However, journalist Nick Mashiter reported on 9th January that Southampton were pushing to complete a deal to secure the £50,000 per-week earner until the end of the campaign. Missing out on Brooks, described as "fantastic" by his former head coach Gary O'Neil, would not only come as a blow to Farke but would also boost Southampton’s promotion chances, which would further frustrate the Elland Road outfit.

David Brooks - stats compared to 2023/24 Bournemouth squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.27 =19th Goals 1 =8th Assists 1 =6th Shots per game 0.9 =8th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 10-01-24

Alex Crook - Brooks has a lot of Championship interest

Crook has already revealed that Brooks has plenty of Championship interest but has claimed that nothing is guaranteed ahead of a potential loan departure from the Vitality Stadium. The talkSPORT reporter hints that any deal could happen towards the end of the winter window. Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

“Brooks has a lot of Championship interest, Leeds as well [as Southampton]. But I think with Bournemouth losing Hamed Traore because he’s got malaria, he won’t return anytime soon. Dango Ouattara is going to AFCON, so if they let them go, it will be towards the end of the window. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Farke has claimed it is set to be a quiet winter transfer window for Leeds, but the story behind the scenes could tell a different tale. Crook has also told GIVEMESPORT (7th January) that he has been informed that the Whites could be ambitious in the market, suggesting that the club will be more active than Farke is letting on.

However, in terms of outgoings, left-back Charlie Cresswell reportedly gaining attention from elsewhere in the Championship. The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that the Whites will likely hold out for an offer worth around the £4m-£5m mark. However, the price tag could rule out a move to interested parties such as Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough.

Leeds return to Championship action when they host Cardiff City on 13th January, hoping to close the seven-point gap to second-placed Ipswich Town. Farke’s side then host Preston North End on 21st January before welcoming Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road in a fourth-round FA Cup tie on the weekend commencing 27th January.