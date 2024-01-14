Highlights Leeds United are mulling over whether to recall Luis Sinisterra from his loan spell at Premier League side Bournemouth.

The winger's move to the south coast came after his representatives threatened legal action against the Whites due to a dispute over a release clause in his contract.

Transfer insider Dean Jones understands that Sinisterra may have a future at Elland Road despite the clash behind the scenes.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, the Yorkshire giants were forced to contend with a mass exodus thanks to release clauses being written into several contracts, and they pocketed more than £27million thanks to departures as they set their sights on sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

The vast majority of the cash came from the sale of Tyler Adams, with the United States international sealing a £20million switch to Bournemouth, and Sinisterra ended up joining him at the Vitality Stadium during the closing stages of the summer window.

Whites considering Sinisterra recall

Leeds have been mulling over whether to recall Sinisterra from his loan spell at Bournemouth, according to TEAMtalk, and it would result in Jaidon Anthony also heading in the opposite direction after they have failed to make the desired impact in their current surroundings.

The report suggests the Whites could hand the Colombia international, who has been restricted to just 450 minutes of action during his time on the south coast, the opportunity to return to Elland Road and get involved in a promotion push after struggling to break into the forefront of Cherries chief Andoni Iraola's plans.

Although Leeds forked out £21million in order to lure Sinisterra away from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord 18 months ago, while Jesse Marsch was at the helm, he was unable to provide the goals or creativity to maintain the club's Premier League status last term.

Luis Sinisterra's record at Leeds United Appearances 26 Goals 8 Assists 1 Yellow cards 1 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 10/1/2024

But the winger was handed the opportunity to return to the top flight in quickfire fashion thanks to Bournemouth negotiating a season-long loan, which includes an option to become permanent, following the decision to submit a deal sheet to complete the switch after the summer window slammed shut on September 1.

Sinisterra's exit came after his representatives threatened legal action against Leeds due to feeling they had been refusing to honour a release clause in his contract, which expired midway through August, and rejecting an approach from Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites may be better off without the 24-year-old due to fitness concerns and spending prolonged spells on the sidelines through injury, but his Elland Road career may not be over yet.

Dean Jones - Sinisterra may be handed chance to reignite Leeds career

Having spoken to contacts, Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Sinisterra returning to Leeds and attempting to work his way into the forefront of Farke's plans despite causing friction with the hierarchy during the final weeks of the summer window.

The respected journalist believes the Whites need to make a final decision on their future plans for the wide-man and Brenden Aaronson, who is currently on loan with Bundesliga strugglers Union Berlin, before diving into the transfer market for fresh creative impetus.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"They've got this situation around Sinisterra to deal with because they have still got him on their books. Although he is out on loan, I'm told that he could have a future at Leeds. "I've seen people playing this down because of fallouts that he has had in the past at the club, but I don't think that matters and Sinisterra is still good enough to have a future at Leeds. "That needs to be cleared up, while they still have Brenden Aaronson as well. Leeds have got lots of big-name situations that need to be cleared up before they can fully commit to signing more creative players."

Premier League rivals chasing Summerville

Leeds are facing a battle to hold onto Crysencio Summerville as Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in acquiring his services ahead of the February 1 deadline, according to Football Insider, but they are willing to wait until the summer before pouncing after identifying him as a long-term target.

The report suggests that Farke has no intention of cashing in on the Dutchman, who still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £15,000-per-week contract, and the Whites are determined to resist all offers as they do not want to risk derailing their promotion bid.

Summerville has played a pivotal role in Leeds battling it out for an immediate return to the Premier League, heading into the weekend having found the back of the net 12 times and provided a further six assists for his teammates over the course of 23 Championship outings this season.

Reputable reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 22-year-old would be a 'really good fit' for Aston Villa as they aim to build on a positive first half of the campaign, with their target having the potential to thrive in the correct system.

Having made the £1.3million move from Feyenoord in September 2020, Summerville has gone on to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet under Farke's stewardship, and Leeds would stand to make a significant profit.