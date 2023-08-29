Leeds United could be about to complete their latest singing of the summer transfer window, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reveals that one deal is now likely to happen, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a difficult transfer window for the Yorkshire club, with a host of outgoings with very little income received.

Leeds transfer news - Latest

Tyler Adams, Rodrigo Moreno, and Tyler Roberts are the only players Leeds have received fees for this summer. Marc Roca, Jack Harrison, Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, and Robin Koch are among the players to have departed on loan, after Leeds had placed relegation loan release clauses in many of their players’ contracts. In terms of incomings, the Championship side have brought in Joel Piroe, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon so far in the transfer window.

It's an unfortunate situation for the club, who clearly banked on staying in the Premier League considering the clauses placed in the contracts of many of their players. All the aforementioned departures played key roles at times last season, so there’s no doubt they will need further reinforcements before the window slams shut on Friday. Byram played at left-back in Leeds’ last fixture, with Daniel Farke confirming that he won’t be involved midweek. As a result, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leeds look to recruit a new left-sided defender this summer, with Byram not even a natural left-back himself.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has provided an update on their pursuit of an additional defender.

What has Crook said about Leeds?

Crook has suggested that he expects Leeds to complete a deal to bring Leicester City’s Luke Thomas to Elland Road before Friday’s deadline. The talkSPORT reporter adds that Thomas, who is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt, is a player Farke is keen on. According to MailOnline, Leeds have approached Leicester regarding a potential loan deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said: "Yeah I think so. They've lost a lot of players with all their contracts with release clause upon relegation, it's obviously hit the squad quite hard. Definitely Luke Thomas is someone that Daniel Farke is keen on. I think that one will probably happen."

What’s next for Leeds?

It could be a hectic few days for Leeds fans as they eagerly await new signings arriving through the door at Elland Road. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, Genk winger Joseph Paintsil, and Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence are all targets for Farke’s side. However, there could also be further outgoings for Leeds to contend with.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wilfried Gnonto may still be hoping for a late departure from the Championship club. As per Sky Sports, Gnonto had handed in a transfer request earlier in the month to try and push through a move to Premier League side Everton. The Italy international wasn’t training with the first team, but he’s now back involved having started their last Championship game.