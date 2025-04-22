Leeds United have been given a significant boost ahead of the summer transfer window as Elland Road loanee Manor Solomon has decided that he is keen to seal a permanent switch from Tottenham Hotspur in the aftermath of playing a key role in winning promotion to the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite seeing the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter head through the exit door less than 12 months ago, with the latter rubber-stamping a £40million move to Brighton & Hove Albion, boss Daniel Farke has guided the Whites back into the top flight at the second time of asking.

The German tactician hailed his side for putting in an 'amazing' performance as Leeds recorded a rampant 6-0 victory over Stoke City earlier this week, prior to Burnley's win over Sheffield United confirming a return to the Premier League, and plans are being made to keep the spine of the team at the same time as acquiring reinforcements.

Solomon Interested in Remaining with Whites

Israel international has enjoyed loan spell at Elland Road

Solomon wants to complete a permanent move to Leeds after clinching promotion, according to GMS sources, and parent club Tottenham have been giving indications that they are prepared to grant his wish if an offer in the region of £15million is put on the table when the transfer window reopens.

The Whites won the race to recruit the wide forward on a season-long loan after he rejected the opportunity to join La Liga outfit Getafe in August and, having been a regular starter during his spell at Elland Road, there is an increasing possibility that he will remain in West Yorkshire beyond the initial temporary agreement.

GMS sources have been informed that Solomon has enjoyed his time with Leeds and, having had a productive campaign in his current surroundings, is keen to stay on board despite also being monitored by the likes of Everton and Southampton as plans are made to upgrade their respective squads in the summer.