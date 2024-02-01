Highlights Leeds United could make a last-gasp move for Everton defender Mason Holgate after he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth at loan club Southampton.

The Whites looked at landing the 27-year-old before the season got underway, only for their Championship rivals to win the race for his signature.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes Holgate's spell at Southampton could come to a premature end, opening the door for Leeds.

Leeds United making a late move for Everton defender Mason Holgate is 'one to still keep an eye on', and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that a Deadline Day switch to Elland Road could be facilitated despite the defender currently being on loan at Southampton.

Although Whites boss Daniel Farke has been scouring the market for reinforcements throughout the winter window, having also spent more than £30million on fresh faces during the summer, he is still waiting to make his first acquisition even though the cut-off point is just a matter of hours away.

Holgate being targeted amid Southampton struggles

Although Leeds were among a host of Championship clubs to make a move for Holgate ahead of the campaign getting underway, according to Football Insider, he ended up leaving Everton for Southampton in a season-long loan deal.

But the 27-year-old's time at St Mary's has not gone to plan - he has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions - and it appears that his spell on the south coast could be cut short ahead of schedule as he goes in search of a fresh challenge.

Mason Holgate's Championship career in numbers Appearances 24 Goals 1 Assists 3 Yellow cards 6 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

It is understood that Bundesliga high-flyers Stuttgart have launched an approach for Holgate as they look to bolster their backline during the closing stages of the winter transfer window and remain on course for Champions League qualification, and completing the deal would see him spend the remainder of the season on loan at the MHPArena.

Southampton chief Russell Martin has confirmed that the ball is in Everton's court as to whether they want to recall the former England under-21 international, meaning Leeds need to solely focus on holding negotiations with his parent club if they want to tie up a last-gasp deal.

Alex Crook - Holgate is one to watch as possible Leeds arrival

Crook has refused to rule out the possibility of Leeds turning their attentions towards Holgate after failing to persuade Bournemouth to offload Chris Mepham midway through the campaign.

The respected journalist believes that the former Barnsley man could have his loan spell with Southampton terminated prematurely as he looks to get his career back on track after struggling to win over Saints boss Martin.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT:

"They tried for Chris Mepham, at Bournemouth, but that got rejected because they are short-handed, defensively, due to injuries. "Mason Holgate is maybe one to still keep an eye on. I know he played for Southampton in the FA Cup last weekend, but he is not in their league team. I think he is one that could be let go and have his loan terminated if he gets the chance to go and play first-team football elsewhere."

Farke eyeing move for Godfrey

Holgate is not the only Everton defender being linked with a move to Elland Road as, according to The Sun, Leeds have made an official loan approach for Ben Godfrey after his £10million switch to Serie A side Atalanta fell through earlier this month.

The report suggests that Toffees boss Sean Dyche has given the green light for the 25-year-old, who has entered the final 17 months of his £75,000-per-week contract, to leave Goodison Park as the Premier League side are eager to reduce their wage bill in order to avoid breaching further spending regulations.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Godfrey would be an 'unbelievable signing' for Leeds and immediately become the best centre-back option in the Championship, improving Farke's chances of securing promotion to the top flight at the first time of asking.