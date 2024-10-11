Leeds United are hoping to upgrade their goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window after his catastrophic error against Sunderland, according to Football Insider.

Daniel Farke’s side have had a mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign as they sit fifth in the Championship standings after nine games. They have won four games so far, drawn four and lost once.

However, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage following a 3-0 loss at the hands of Middlesbrough back in August. After the international break, they will return to action with the visit of Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Leeds ‘Consider’ Upgrade on Meslier

The 24-year-old has been inconsistent this season

Leeds are hoping to improve on Meslier in the upcoming transfer window, according to outlet Football Insider. They spoke to Manchester United’s former chief scout Mick Brown, who confirmed the club have concerns about the goalkeeper’s inconsistent form.

It has been suggested these doubts date back to the team’s relegation from the Premier League back in 2023. Brown believes the club’s hierarchy will be looking at their options ahead of the transfer window as they need someone who can instil confidence in the rest of the back line.

“I’m told they’ll certainly be looking at their options. “Meslier represents, to me, what Leeds United have become. I think they’re totally inconsistent. “They’re all over the place at times, got left-backs playing centre-forward and all of this, and it leads to some really frustrating results for them. “Part of that is the defence having a goalkeeper behind them who gives them confidence.They need somebody who comes to claim crosses and makes saves you don’t expect of them. But if, all of a sudden, he’s throwing one into his own net, it just leads to more nerves and inconsistency within the team and the back line. “Leeds have been like that for four or five years now and that’s why they didn’t get promoted last season. “That incident with Meslier – you’d never see that coming, but it happens. That’s Leeds at the moment. If it wasn’t him, it would be somebody else making a silly mistake. “But that’s why they’re definitely going to be considering their options because having that solid and consistent goalkeeper would do them a world of good.”

Meslier 2024/25 stats for Leeds United (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 9 Goals conceded 7 Clean sheets 5 Minutes played 810'

Meslier, 24, is a former France international and he is a product of the Lorient academy. He joined Leeds on loan from the French club for the 2019/20 season, and that move was made permanent at the end of the campaign.

The shot-stopper has now made just shy of 200 appearances for Leeds, and he last signed a contract extension back in 2021. His current deal runs until 2026, so a decision on his future will need to be made next summer before he enters the final year.

Leeds handed injury blow

Midfielder Ilia Gruev will be out for an extended period

In other news, the Whites have now been handed a significant injury blow. Midfielder Ilia Gruev picked up a problem in the first half of Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Norwich City earlier this month, and he later underwent surgery on his meniscus.

As he is currently sidelined for the current international break, the Bulgarian’s national team manager provided a timescale on Gruev’s return, as reported in the Yorkshire Evening Post. He confirmed they initially hoped it would take a month for recovery, but it turned out to be a worst case scenario.

Gruev will be out for the next five months, which puts his return around March. That’s a significant blow for Leeds, who are also without Ethan Ampadu.

Reports suggest that the club are looking at the free agent market for potential replacements to their midfield duo, with former Crystal Palace star Cheikhou Kouyate seen as someone who could come in and provide the squad with an instant boost in experience and quality.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt - correct as of 11/10/2024.