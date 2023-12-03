Highlights Leeds United could look to lure Ben Brereton-Diaz to Elland Road after Villarreal have decided they are willing to send him out on loan.

The Whites attempted to sign the Chile international on various occasions while he was on Blackburn Rovers' books.

A host of Premier League and Championship clubs have been put on red alert after Villarreal's stance has emerged.

Leeds United could make a move for 'long-standing target' Ben Brereton Diaz after the start of his Villarreal career has not gone to plan, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January switch to Elland Road may be on the cards.

Having been appointed as the Whites' new boss following their relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, Daniel Farke spent more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window as he set his sights on earning an immediate return to the top flight.

The German tactician, who already has two Championship titles to his name thanks to a successful spell in the Norwich City hot-seat, will be presented with another opportunity to strengthen his squad at the turn of the year.

Brereton Diaz in line for winter move

Villarreal are willing to send Brereton Diaz out on loan for the second half of the season, according to TEAMtalk, and that has alerted a number of Premier League and Championship clubs as they finalise their plans for the January window.

The report suggests Crystal Palace and Burnley are among the sides keen to offer the Chile international a chance to prove his worth in the Premier League, while Leicester City, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion are keeping tabs on his situation just a matter of months after he penned a four-year contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Leeds, Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United opted against forking out a £15million fee for Brereton Diaz earlier this year, which allowed Villarreal to swoop in when his Blackburn Rovers deal expired during the summer, but it has not been plain sailing in La Liga.

Although the 24-year-old has an impressive record in the Championship, having excelled during his time at Ewood Park, he went into the weekend having been restricted to just two domestic starts this season and unable to find the back of the net in his current surroundings.

Ben Brereton Diaz's Championship record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2016/17 18 3 4 1 0 2017/18 35 5 3 6 0 2018/19 25 1 2 3 0 2019/20 15 1 0 0 1 2020/21 40 7 5 2 0 2021/22 37 22 3 8 0 2022/23 43 14 4 5 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

Leeds are long-term admirers of Brereton Diaz, having also considered attempting to lure him to Yorkshire during the 2022 summer transfer window, and his record in the second tier could result in Farke pushing to finally get a deal over the line as he seeks promotion during his first campaign at the helm.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that former Whites chief Jesse Marsch was keen on reaching an agreement for the striker last year, only for his price tag to prove to be a sticking point.

Brereton Diaz's struggles in a Villarreal shirt will have come as a shock to many as he shone during his time at Blackburn, getting his name on the scoresheet 47 times and registering a further 16 assists for his teammates in 177 outings.

In a surprise twist, Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of Leeds reigniting their interest in Brereton Diaz as he has been on their radar for a prolonged period and failed to reproduce his best form since heading to Villarreal.

But the respected journalist understands the former Nottingham Forest man is keen to prove his doubters wrong and remain at the Estadio de la Ceramica for the remainder of the campaign, meaning a mid-season move to Yorkshire is unlikely at this stage.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"One name to watch with Leeds, which I didn't think I would be talking about in 2024 but could still be possible, is Ben Brereton Diaz. He is a long-standing Leeds target but, obviously, moved to Villarreal at the beginning of this season from Blackburn. "It's not entirely worked out at Villarreal so far, and he hasn't scored for them despite coming off the back of 16 goals in all competitions for Blackburn and over 20 in the previous season. "It's been a difficult spell for him. Mid-season, by all accounts, he wants to stick it out. But, obviously, if we get to the end of the season and it's still not working, there might be an opportunity there."

Leeds to remain resolute over Gray

Leeds are adamant that Archie Gray will not be allowed to head through the Elland Road exit door next month, according to Football Insider, despite the teenager gaining interest from a trio of Premier League clubs after enjoying a breakthrough season.

The report suggests the Whites are looking to tie their academy graduate, who has been heavily involved in Farke's plans despite going into the campaign still searching for his senior debut, down to a new contract after Liverpool, Everton and Crystal Palace have been monitoring his situation and mulling over whether to lodge an offer.

Reputable reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that speculation over Gray's future was 'inevitable' after breaking into Leeds' first-team at the age of 19, with Premier League scouts attempting to determine whether he has the potential to shine in the top flight.

The Whites will be eager to agree fresh terms ahead of the transfer window reopening for business as the central midfielder is set to enter the final 18 months of his £1,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, which will give his admirers hope of swooping in.

It is understood that Palace boss Roy Hodgson is looking to pounce and strike a deal for Gray after he caught the eye with his performances during the early stages of the campaign, but Leeds are determined to fend off any bids.