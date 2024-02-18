Highlights Leeds United are concerned that they will struggle to fend off interest in Crysencio Summerville if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United are 'a bit nervous' that admirers will head to the negotiating table for Crysencio Summerville if they miss out on securing promotion to the Premier League, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT whether the Dutchman is keen to seal his Elland Road departure.

Having been tasked with guiding the Whites back into the top flight at the first time of asking, following his decision to pen a four-year contract to succeed Sam Allardyce last summer, German tactician Daniel Farke has his side battling for a place in the Championship's top two heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

Summerville remained at Elland Road despite there being a mass exodus following Leeds' drop into the second tier, with more than £25million being recouped from departures, but his sparkling form since the season got underway has resulted in clubs circling for his signature.

Summerville on radar of numerous Premier League clubs

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion have identified Summerville as a long-term target after he has worked his way onto their radar with his impressive performances in the Championship, according to Football Insider, but a mid-season move ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut was ruled out as Leeds had no intention of cashing in.

The report suggests that the Whites were determined to resist all offers as they did not want to risk derailing their promotion bid by offloading the winger, who headed to Yorkshire in a £1.3million switch from Feyenoord in September 2020, and he is seen as being vital in their push to return to the Premier League ahead of next term.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Summerville 'would be a really good fit' for Aston Villa, and he is destined to shine in the top flight if he is deployed in a suitable system, but Leeds held firm ahead of the February 1 deadline as statistics highlight that he has been posting better figures than fellow attackers Georginio Rutter and Daniel James this season.

Crysencio Summerville's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Georginio Rutter and Daniel James in the Championship this season Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter Daniel James Goals 0.59 0.17 0.47 Expected goals 0.45 0.34 0.35 Shots 3.48 3.02 3.00 Shots on target 1.33 1.01 1.13 Tackles 1.80 1.39 1.22 Interceptions 0.59 0.42 0.33 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 16/2/2024

It is understood that Leeds slapped a £30million price tag on Summerville during the early stages of 2024, in a bid to stave off suitors from heading to the negotiating table, while Newcastle United considered making a winter move for his services after receiving positive scouting reports.

Although Farke succeeded in holding onto the eight-cap Netherlands under-21 international for the remainder of the campaign, Premier League outfits are still monitoring his situation, and Liverpool are contemplating whether to test the Whites' resolve with a bid during the summer after running the rule over him as they aim to bolster their attacking options with younger talent.

Leeds rejected a £20million bid from Burnley in August, while Everton and former employers Feyenoord were also circling as they set their sights on taking advantage of Leeds' relegation into the Championship, but Summerville refused to agitate for a way out of his current surroundings.

Ben Jacobs - Suitors could have chance to pounce for Summerville

Jacobs believes that Leeds will be anxious about losing Summerville in the summer as admirers could fancy their chances of negotiating a deal when the transfer window reopens for business if Farke's charges fall short of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

But the reputable journalist is aware that the 22-year-old was not interested in embarking on a fresh challenge in the aftermath of suffering relegation or last month, and he is not necessarily desperate to seek a route out of Elland Road if the Yorkshire giants remain in the Championship heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley have looked in the past, but nothing has ever advanced because Summerville had always indicated that he wanted to stay at Leeds during the summer and January. "Leeds are very calm about the situation because they feel like the player is looking for stability and game time, and they can give him that. "It's perhaps a bit nervous for Leeds because they know that if they don't go up, there will be an opportunity for interested clubs to revisit the situation. But I don't think Summerville views it that way."

Liverpool eager to tempt Gray away from Elland Road

Liverpool are keen to lure Archie Gray away from Leeds in the summer, according to Football Insider, and the Whites are bracing themselves for a large number of bids if they fail to earn promotion to the Premier League after he has enjoyed a breakthrough season.

The report suggests that the Championship high-flyers had no interest in selling their academy graduate during the winter window, having shown his versatility by featuring at right-back and central midfield this term, but there is widespread interest in acquiring his services.

Leeds strengthened their negotiating position last month as they persuaded Gray to pen a long-term contract which ties him down to his boyhood club until the summer of 2028, meaning admirers will have to meet his current employers' demands if they want to stand any chance of striking a deal in the coming months.

Everton and Crystal Palace joined Liverpool in being among the 17-year-old's suitors heading into the turn of the year, but his decision to commit his future to the Whites has complicated matters as the Premier League trio begin making plans for the 2024/25 campaign.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gray has a 'promising future ahead of him' and has already shown, during the early stages of his burgeoning career, that Leeds could build their squad around him for a number of years.