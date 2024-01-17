Highlights Leeds United are keeping tabs on Neco Williams' situation after he has struggled to secure regular game time at Nottingham Forest this season.

The Wales international is in Whites boss Daniel Farke's sights after Djed Spence and Luke Ayling have embarked on fresh challenges since the winter window opened for business.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Leeds may find it difficult to lure Williams to Elland Road ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Leeds United are 'exploring' a mid-season Elland Road move for Neco Williams, but transfer insider Dean Jones has warned that boss Daniel Farke's pursuit of the Nottingham Forest star is 'more in hope than expectation' for a key reason.

Having taken advantage of a break clause written into Djed Spence's loan switch from Tottenham Hotspur, which resulted in his spell with the Whites being cut short earlier this month, the Championship high-flyers are seeking reinforcements.

Farke's decision to allow Luke Ayling to join Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season - after opting against extending his contract - has decreased his right-back options further, which has led to Williams working his way onto the German tactician's radar ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Williams tracked as Whites eye January deal

Leeds have been monitoring Williams' situation ahead of potentially attempting to lure him away from Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic, but they have also been tracking West Ham United's Ben Johnson and Burnley favourite Connor Roberts after it has emerged that they may be facing an uphill battle in their pursuit.

The report suggests that the Wales international, who has been restricted to just 506 minutes of action this season, is poised to remain at the City Ground as his current employers are not interested in sanctioning his exit as they aim to maintain their top flight status.

Neco Williams' statistical averages compare to Djed Spence and Luke Ayling per 90 minutes over the course of their entire careers Neco Williams Djed Spence Luke Ayling Tackles 3.45 1.61 2.56 Clearances 2.41 1.82 2.19 Interceptions 1.73 1.34 1.05 Blocks 1.62 1.23 1.26 Assists 0.09 0.04 0.08 Goals 0.07 0.04 0.04 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 17/1/2024

But it is understood that Nottingham Forest are now looking to sell or loan out players struggling to secure regular game time as they are desperate to reduce their wage bill, potentially playing into Leeds' hands if they decide to head to the negotiating table.

The Midlands outfit's change of stance has come after they were charged with breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules earlier this week, meaning they are facing a hefty fine or points deduction if they are found guilty by an independent commission.

Leeds have identified Williams as a target after talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that they are going to be ambitious during the remainder of the winter window due to confidence building over an immediate return to the top flight, while Spence's exit signalled that a right-back arrival may be in the offing.

The 22-year-old has been on Nottingham Forest's books since sealing a £16million switch from Liverpool 18 months ago, and Nuno Espirito Santo's side are in a strong negotiating position as he has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.

Dean Jones - Farke facing difficult task to tempt Forest into offloading Williams

Jones understands that Nottingham Forest had not been planning to offload Williams before they were sanctioned for breaching spending rules, meaning Leeds are facing an uphill battle as they attempt to change the Premier League outfit's stance.

The respected journalist believes that Farke has enquired over the full-back's availability in the hope of completing an unexpected deal, but he has also been tracking a host of other targets in case a switch to Elland Road fails to come to fruition.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think that this one is going to be a really difficult one to do. Obviously, Forest have new complications of their own to deal with at the moment, so that might help Leeds - in some way - to land him. But the plan for Forest was not to get rid of Williams this month. "It's interesting that Leeds are exploring it, but I think it is also worth considering that Leeds have got feelers out on four or five players like this at the moment. It was probably more in hope than expectation that they could actually get a deal done for Williams."

Suitors upping the ante for Cresswell

Leeds have received multiple bids for Charlie Cresswell after the race for the central defender's signature has heated up, according to Leeds Live, but none of the proposals have met the Championship high-flyers' demands as the transfer deadline closes in.

The report suggests that Millwall are among several clubs to have tested the Whites' resolve with a formal offer for their academy graduate, who has told Farke that he has been left frustrated by a lack of opportunities after being limited to just 127 minutes of domestic action this season.

It is understood that Leeds are seeking up to £5million after Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers have also emerged as suitors after Cresswell has shown signs of discontent thanks to being starved of regular action.

Millwall are eager to be reunited with the England under-21 international after he previously enjoyed a loan spell with the Londoners, where he scored five goals and bagged one assist in 30 appearances, but they are under new management since his previous stint at the Den.

Leeds are in a strong negotiating position, despite Cresswell falling out with Farke after tumbling down the pecking order, as he still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £7,500-per-week contract at Elland Road.