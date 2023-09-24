Highlights Leeds United must strengthen their squad, specifically in the number 10 position, in order to be ambitious and compete for promotion.

The club had a busy summer transfer window with several players leaving and a few new additions, but they failed to sign Nadiem Amiri as a number 10.

Presenter Joe Wainman suggests that it is unlikely for Leeds to pursue Amiri again, as the club values players who are fully committed to joining and don't want those who have shown reluctance in the past.

Leeds United must strengthen in one position in the near future 'under no illusions', as presenter Joe Wainman has told GIVEMESPORT.

It was a busy summer transfer window for the Whites with plenty of incomings and outgoings at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke and his recruitment team had their work cut out over the last few months. As many as 15 players were allowed to depart during the transfer window, with Joel Piroe, Ilia Gruev, Glen Kamara, Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony, and Ethan Ampadu arriving through the door. It can't have been easy for Leeds to find players wanting to join a Championship club who were capable of replacing some of the stars to have left Elland Road. The likes of Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, and Luis Sinisterra all joined Premier League sides, with Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca, and Robin Koch, among others, finding clubs in top leagues around Europe.

Farke admitted during the transfer window how difficult it had been for him and the club...

"It's a hell of a task and I said that on my first day here. It's going to be a long, bumpy road but we need to strengthen the squad. Yes, we definitely need a few more additions if we want to be ambitious. On the 2nd of September I will have a proper sleep. At the moment the days don't have enough hours."

The Yorkshire club have got off to a reasonable start in the Championship, sitting in ninth position in the table. There's no doubt the club as a whole will be hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, so reinforcements may be necessary when the winter window opens. Where Leeds will look to strengthen remains to be seen, but they did miss out on one player during the summer transfer window.

Under no illusions, Leeds United need to strengthen in this position - Joe Wainman

Leeds looked set to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Nadiem Amiri in the summer for a fee of around £5m, as per MailOnline. However, a deal fell through, despite Amiri spending time at the training ground and observing the city. Leeds eventually sent Amiri home due to his wage demands, and the young midfielder remains at Leverkusen.

Wainman has claimed that Leeds must sign a number 10 in the near future, but he doesn't expect the club to attempt to convince Amiri to Elland Road again. The presenter hints that the club won't want players who aren't fully invested in making the move to the Yorkshire club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think Leeds United do need a number 10, under no illusions. I think that's an area that needs improving. Will we go back in for Amiri? I'd say not, because I think Daniel Farke and the club to be fair at the time said, once bitten, twice shy kind of thing. Fool me once, shame on me. So I just don't see the club entertaining that again. I think much like Sinisterra and Tyler Adams, I think Angus Kinnear's thoughts on that were very much I wouldn't want them because of the way they basically tried to walk over hot coals to leave the football club. And Amiri in a sense did the same, in terms of not wanting to come to the football club. So for me, I think, yeah, best if he stays away personally."

Will Leeds United sign a number 10?

If Leeds were keen on bringing Amiri to the club, then it seems likely that they consider that position a priority. Against Millwall, for example, Piroe played in a deeper role behind the striker, but the former Swansea City man has been prolific in the Championship when playing further forward. Although Wainman maybe doesn't expect Amiri to arrive at Elland Road, with his contract expiring next summer, it could be a good opportunity to get him on the cheap in January.

Nadiem Amiri vs Brenden Aaronson - 2022/23 Amiri Aaronson Starts 9 28 Goals 4 1 Assists 1 3 Key Passes (Per 90) 1.38 1.74 Passes Into Final Third (Per 90) 3.49 1.78 Shot-Creating Actions (Per 90) 3.32 3.60 All stats according to FBref

Amiri didn't get much of an opportunity for Leverkusen, but he's shown in glimpses that he can be a progressive player in the final third, creating chances and making things happen. Leeds failed to adequately replace Aaronson in the summer transfer window, so signing a number 10 could be a priority for the Yorkshire club.