Leeds United are making a last-ditch attempt to tie Georginio Rutter down to a new contract in a bid to stop him bringing the curtain down on his Elland Road career despite Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion being confident that he is on course to complete a move to the south coast, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Whites boss Daniel Farke, whose side have endured an underwhelming start to the campaign thanks to being knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough and having to settle for a point against newly-promoted Portsmouth, has already seen his attacking options take a hit thanks to Crysencio Summerville joining West Ham United for £25million.

Archie Gray also embarked on a fresh challenge, with Tottenham Hotspur luring him away from his boyhood club after agreeing a deal worth up to £30million, but Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe is facing another battle to persuade a key man to snub the opportunity to return to the top flight.

Whites Determined to Tie Rutter Down to Fresh Terms

Championship promotion chasers eager to hold onto Frenchman

Leeds are offering Rutter improved terms on Thursday morning, according to GMS sources, as they are determined to convince him to remain in his current surroundings and play a leading role in their Championship promotion push instead of heading through the exit door a matter of weeks before the August 30 transfer deadline.

The attacker still has four years remaining on his contract - which allows him to pocket £70,000-per-week at Elland Road - but the Whites' hierarchy are hoping that a pay increase will be enough to persuade him to snub the opportunity to join Brighton, despite the Premier League side remaining confident that he will seal the switch.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds are doing everything in their power to tempt Rutter into remaining in Yorkshire in the aftermath of his £40million release clause being triggered, and they are aware that his departure would come as a severe blow after already seeing talisman Summerville move onto pastures new.

Georginio Rutter's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Championship campaign compared to Crysencio Summerville Georginio Rutter Crysencio Summerville Shot-creating actions 4.41 6.09 Shots 2.94 3.16 Key passes 1.98 2.88 Shots on target 0.89 1.18 Assists 0.39 0.23 Goals 0.14 0.49 Statistics correct as of 15/08/2024

The Frenchman has already appeared in both of the Whites' first two fixtures of the campaign, with him coming on as a substitute against Middlesbrough a matter of hours before Brighton made their move, and he is now facing the critical decision of whether to head to the Amex Stadium for a fresh challenge.

Although the Seagulls were the only club to attempt to take advantage of his release clause as it expired at midnight, GMS sources have learned, Rutter was always going to wait until this stage of the transfer window before making a judgement call on whether to walk away from Leeds after narrowly missing out on returning to the top flight last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Georginio Rutter has made 66 appearances in a Leeds United shirt, chalking up 26 goal contributions along the way

Summerville and Gray Departures Mean Farke Does Not Need to Sell

Yorkshire giants have no fears of breaching spending rules

GMS sources have been told that Leeds do not need to cash in as the sales of Summerville and Gray resulted in them no longer having fears of breaching the profit and sustainability rules, which has made Farke and members of the hierarchy even more eager to double down on convincing Rutter to sign a new contract.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in the Whites coming within touching distance of sealing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, having racked up 16 assists and found the back of the net an additional eight times over the course of 51 appearances in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, and they do not want to lose him.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GMS that Leeds were at risk of Rutter being the subject of interest if they failed to escape the Championship last season, having been one of the first names on the team sheet and a constant threat, and that has come to light as Brighton are looking to get the deal over the line.

