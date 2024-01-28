Highlights Leeds United may have a chance to sign Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts from Burnley in the late stages of the 2024 winter transfer window at Elland Road.

Leeds United could have a “window of opportunity” to sign Burnley duo Manuel Benson and Connor Roberts during the late stages of the 2024 winter transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs hints at a move for a full-back and versatile winger at Elland Road.

Head coach Daniel Farke has been tasked with helping the Whites achieve an immediate promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Leeds have been quiet during the winter transfer window but could look towards the final days of the market as an opportunity to bolster the ranks in Farke’s squad. Benson and Roberts have found minutes hard to come by following Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League. They could see a Championship move as an opportunity to get some minutes under their belts.

Leeds’ quiet transfer window amid late Benson and Roberts interest

Leeds have endured a quiet winter transfer window and are still yet to welcome any fresh faces to Elland Road in 2024. Since the turn of the year, the Whites have been focused on sanctioning departures, potentially clearing space on the wage bill for several late arrivals.

At the start of the month, Leeds activated a break clause in their loan agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the services of right-back Djed Spence, sending him back to Spurs, having failed to hit the ground running in Yorkshire. The full-back now finds himself in Serie A, having been loaned to Genoa by the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Leeds have effectively ended Luke Ayling’s time at the club after the full-back departed for Middlesbrough until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 32-year-old’s contract with the Whites expires in the summer, and he could become a free agent.

Leeds have also sanctioned the loan departure of Darko Gyabi to Plymouth Argyle until the end of the season, further depleting the number of players in Farke’s squad. However, the three-time English champions want to make additions before the 1st February winter transfer window deadline.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are pushing to sign Burnley winger Benson. The Whites have conducted a new round of talks with the Clarets over a deal to acquire the 26-year-old, with Hull City and Southampton also interested in a loan switch for the 2022 £3.5m signing.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that Burnley full-back Roberts is a ‘concrete target’ for the Elland Road outfit. The Wales international, who arrived at Turf Moor from Swansea City in a £2.5 deal in 2021, has not made a Premier League start for Vincent Kompany’s side since October 2023.

Connor Roberts - stats vs Burnley Premier League squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.01 25th Assists 1 =3rd Yellow cards 2 =6th Red cards 1 =1st Tackles per game 0.9 =12th Interceptions per game 0.3 =12th Clearances per game 1.7 6th Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-01-24

Ben Jacobs - We should ‘keep an eye’ on Leeds opportunities until the end of the window

Jacobs hints that he thinks Leeds could make a late move for Benson and Roberts late in the window. The journalist believes that the latter is especially “very high on the list of priorities” Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think there will be a window of opportunity for Leeds to do business with Burnley. We should keep an eye on a couple of opportunities until the end of the window. On the full-back front, Roberts, who hasn't started a top-flight game since October, is still very high on the list of priorities. Aside from the full-back, there's concrete interest in Benson, which tells you that Leeds may be looking for a full-back and a more versatile winger. So, Leeds and Burnley could do some late business together.”

Leeds transfer news, including Nat Phillips and Calvin Ramsay, claim

Leeds fans will be hopeful of seeing some movement in the final days of the market, as they have not yet been able to make any additions during the 2024 winter transfer window. The Whites are well in the race to secure promotion from the Championship and hope to ensure a place in the second tier’s top two.

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds join Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers in their interest in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips. The 26-year-old spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Celtic but struggled for regular gametime with the Scottish Premiership giants. The same report claims that Farke’s side are also leading the pack to sign Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay after he returned to Anfield following his short-term loan spell at Preston North End.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (25th January) that Leeds are interested in signing Everton defender Ben Godfrey. However, there could be a stumbling block in the deal, with the Toffees preferring an outright sale, given the centre-back has just 18 months remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.