Highlights Leeds United's links to Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett are "interesting" as we approach the final hours of Deadline Day, hinting at the possibility of a late signing at Elland Road.

The Whites have had a disappointing 2024 winter transfer window, failing to secure expected additions and seeing several players depart.

Leeds fans will be disappointed to miss out on Joe Worrall, who is reportedly set to sign for Sheffield United instead.

Leeds United’s link to Newcastle United defender Paul Dummett is an “interesting one” in the final hours of Deadline Day, as transfer insider Dean Jones tells the club’s supporters not to rule out late business at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with heading the Whites’ promotion charge to the Premier League after they were demoted to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds interest in Dummett after quiet transfer window

Leeds have endured a disappointing 2024 winter transfer window at Elland Road, failing to secure the additions the fanbase may have expected. The Whites have seen several players depart in the other direction this month, reducing the size of Farke’s squad as they aim to secure a place in the Championship’s top two.

At the start of January, the three-time English champions activated a break clause in Djed Spence’s loan agreement from Tottenham Hotspur, which sent the full-back back to north London after he failed to hit the ground running in Yorkshire. Later in the window, Leeds sanctioned the departure of long-serving right-back Luke Ayling, who will be loaned to Middlesbrough until the end of the 2023/24 season. Darko Gyabi has left for Plymouth Argyle on loan, whilst Leo Hjelde has joined Championship rivals Sunderland.

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Everton defender Ben Godfrey would be a fantastic piece of late business for the Whites. However, the 26-year-old’s start in the Toffees’ 0-0 draw with Fulham on 30th January suggests that head coach Sean Dyche would like to keep him around for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, according to a late window report from Football Insider, Leeds have expressed an interest in signing Newcastle defender Dummett. The 32-year-old has found opportunities restricted over the last few years at St. James’ Park and could seek a departure from his hometown club.

Paul Dummett - 23/24 stats Appearances 4 Minutes 184 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-02-24

Dean Jones - Leeds could potentially conduct late window business

Jones has hinted that a deal for Dummett is “interesting” and hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Wales international moving to Elland Road. The transfer insider claims that the Whites could make a late signing if there is value to be found.

“This month, we've seen them linked with umpteen different centre-backs, all in the hope that they could strengthen and give themselves a better chance of promotion. “Godfrey was one that they did have hope about, but they always knew again that they were really up against it. Godfrey wasn't desperate to leave and had some big options to consider. So, that one was always 50/50. “Dummett is an interesting one that's cropped up late. I wouldn't say give up to Leeds fans at this stage because there's always the possibility that if the value is there, then Leeds might do it.”

Leeds fans will be sweating as the clock ticks closer to this evening’s 11 pm transfer window deadline. The Whites are hopeful of making another defensive addition late in the day but are set to miss out on the capture of Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall. That is because the 27-year-old is reportedly set to sign for Premier League outfit Sheffield United, with a move to Elland Road failing to materialise.

Leeds return to action when they travel to Bristol City on 2nd February, hoping to keep pace with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton at the top of the Championship. The Whites also remain in the FA Cup and will face one of Aston Villa or Chelsea in the fifth round of the competition if they can overcome Plymouth Argyle in a replay on 6th February.