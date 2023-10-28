Highlights Kalvin Phillips is open to leaving Manchester City when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The England international is in line to embark on a fresh challenge despite only heading to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United last year.

Phillips is looking to reignite his career after failing to secure regular game time with the reigning Premier League champions.

Leeds United fans could see Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips return to Elland Road 'one day', and transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT whether a quickfire move back to his boyhood club is a possibility in January.

The England international embarked on a fresh challenge when he left the Whites by sealing a switch worth an initial £42million to the Etihad Stadium last year, with him viewing the chance to work under boss Pep Guardiola and compete for regular silverware as too good an opportunity to turn down.

But there is speculation over where Phillips' long-term future lies, while Leeds chief Daniel Farke is plotting promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking and could draft in reinforcements when the winter window opens for business after also spending more than £30million to improve his squad during the summer.

Phillips in demand amid Man City struggles

Phillips is open to securing a mid-season move away from Manchester City, according to i News, as he looks to secure more regular game time to boost his hopes of being included in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The report suggests Newcastle United will consider reviving their interest in the defensive midfielder, who has been limited to just 70 minutes of Premier League action this season, as boss Eddie Howe is looking into making a loan signing which will plug the gap left by Sandro Tonali after his ban for breaching betting regulations.

It is understood that Manchester City and Phillips are considering a January exit to be very likely at this stage, with him planning to become one of the first names on the team sheet in new surroundings after seeing his path into the forefront of Guardiola's plans blocked.

Top five most expensive Leeds United departures Raphinha (Barcelona) £49.8m Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) £42m Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) £39.5m Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) £23.1m Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Atletico Madrid) £14.3m All figures according to Yorkshire Evening Post

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 27-year-old will put off making a final decision over his future until a matter of days before the winter transfer window officially opens as he is aware it will be difficult to play with teammates of the same calibre further down the line.

But, having initially made a name for himself over the course of being handed 234 appearances in a Leeds shirt, racking up 27 goal contributions along the way, Phillips has a host of potential destinations to select from if he leaves the reigning Premier League champions.

That is because Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be an admirer, while a loan to Bayern Munich has been mooted and joining Liverpool has emerged as an alternative option.

Everton are also among Phillips' suitors, and a switch to Aston Villa cannot be ruled out after the Midlands outfit were in the hunt for his signature before the campaign got underway.

Although Jones has refused to rule out the possibility of Phillips heading back to Leeds before bringing the curtain down on his career, it is understood that a January switch back to Yorkshire is not on the cards.

The reputable journalist is aware that the Whites' academy graduate, who is currently on a contract worth £150,000-per-week at Manchester City, will only entertain returning to Elland Road if they are competing in the Premier League.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"One day, maybe, Kalvin Phillips could return to Leeds. But I don't see it happening imminently. I don't think he would be willing to go as far down as the Championship at this point. "It's going to be tough for him to contemplate exactly where he goes, but he needs game time. Maybe, one day, Leeds can be back in the Premier League and looking to entice players like this again. But it's a shame for Leeds that they can't be in conversations like this right now."

17-year-old Leeds starlet wanted in Premier League

Archie Gray's performances during the early stages of the campaign have caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, with the south Londoners mulling over the possibility of attempting to lure him away from his boyhood club when the transfer window reopens.

Former Whites defender Leigh Bromby described the 17-year-old as 'outstanding' when he played in the unfamiliar position of right-back during a 2-1 win over Bristol City earlier this month, and Eagles chief Roy Hodgson is looking to pounce.

Leeds are not in a strong negotiating position due to Gray being set to enter the final 18 months of his £1,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, which will have increased optimism of striking a deal at Palace.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England under-19 international would be better off staying at Elland Road as he will remain a key part of Farke's project, while a quickfire return to the top flight is a possibility in his current surroundings this term thanks to promotion.