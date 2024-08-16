Leeds United will not entertain sanctioning Everton target Wilfried Gnonto's departure before the transfer window slams shut as boss Daniel Farke is fearful of the Whites' Championship promotion bid being derailed if the Italian follows Georginio Rutter through the Elland Road exit door, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Yorkshire giants are counting the cost of missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League, with Crysencio Summerville sealing a switch worth in excess of £25million plus add-ons to West Ham United, while academy product Archie Gray has also been among those to quit after joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Rutter is on course to become the latest key man to walk away from Leeds, thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion turning his head after triggering the £40million release clause written into his contract, but Farke and chairman Paraag Marathe are desperate to ensure their squad is not raided again before the August 30 deadline.

Whites Will Not Sanction Gnonto Departure

Farke unwilling to offload Italian after already losing key influences

Gnonto's potential route out of Elland Road has been blocked as Leeds have ruled out the possibility of cashing in after already seeing Summerville and Rutter's respective exits have an impact on their preferred frontline, according to GMS sources, meaning he is not on course to follow his fellow attacking influences into the top flight.

The winger has been involved in both of the Whites' first two clashes of the campaign, with him getting on the scoresheet during the 3-3 draw with newly-promoted Portsmouth last weekend, and Farke is aware that his departure would leave him short of creativity in the final third of the pitch.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds have decided they cannot suffer any more setbacks after Rutter has moved to within touching distance of joining Brighton, and the hierarchy are poised to resist the temptation of accepting any bids which land for Gnonto during the remainder of the transfer window.

Wilfried Gnonto's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Championship campaign compared to Georginio Rutter Wilfried Gnonto Georginio Rutter Pass completion percentage 78.1 67.4 Shots 2.55 2.94 Key passes 1.20 1.98 Shots on target 0.87 0.89 Goals 0.43 0.14 Assists 0.11 0.39 Statistics correct as of 16/08/2024

The Whites' stance will come as a significant blow to Everton as, having been long-term admirers, they had initially been informed that the 20-year-old would be available for £25million after discussions were held ahead of potentially attempting to lure him to Goodison Park before the fast-approaching deadline.

The Toffees had originally pinpointed Gnonto as a leading summer target, GMS sources recently revealed, with boss Sean Dyche believing he is capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch as the Merseyside outfit aim to avoid getting involved in another relegation dogfight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilfried Gnonto has scored 14 goals over the course of 74 appearances for Leeds United, while he has provided a further seven assists along the way

Farke and Hierarchy Satisfied with Rutter Fee

Yorkshire giants confident release clause was of decent value

GMS sources have been told that Leeds are satisfied with recouping £40million for Rutter, with the management team and hierarchy confident it is a decent deal in the current market, and Brighton's decision to pounce has resulted in Farke having additional funds ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Frenchman was one of the first names on the team sheet as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion last season, and he repaid the faith shown in him by chalking up 16 assists and finding the back of the net eight times over the course of 51 appearances in all competitions.

But Rutter's impressive form caught the eye of Brighton, with head coach Fabian Hurzeler continuing to make adjustments to the squad he inherited from predecessor Roberto De Zerbi, and GMS sources have learned that Gnonto is not on the market as a result of Leeds' forward line taking another hit.

