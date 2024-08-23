Leeds United are eyeing a move for Freiburg and Hungary right-winger Roland Sallai before next week’s fast-approaching deadline and, according to reports, the Yorkshire-based club are the most persistent would-be buyer.

Daniel Farke and his side fell at the final hurdle in their attempt to return to the Premier League last season, succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final, but the German tactician will have his sights set on promotion this time around.

The Whites have enjoyed a fruitful summer in terms of selling players with Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville all moving onto their respective clubs – but the promotion hopefuls are looking to end the window on a positive note.

Leeds Eye Move for Freiburg’s Sallai

Whites reportedly want to sign another attacker

Budapest-born Sallai, 27, enjoyed a decent campaign in the German top flight last time out, amassing eight goals and a further quartet of assists, and has thus piqued the interest of Championship outfit Leeds, according to Hungarian publication Mandiner.

Only contracted to his Bundesliga employers until the summer of 2025, the side from southwest Germany could lean towards selling the 52-cap Hungary international this summer to avoid the risk of losing him on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

What makes the 27-year-old such an attractive prospect to Leeds and other suitors is his positional versatility, having played an array of roles for Freiburg last term: right wing, second striker, centre forward and left wing. Indeed, former Crystal Palace goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly has previously said of him that he can "decide a game on his own".

Roland Sallai - Senior Club Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards SC Freiburg 161 27 23 27/0 Puskas Akademia FC 49 3 6 7/0 APOEL Nicosia 42 10 6 11/0 Palermo FC 22 1 0 3/1

Per Sacha Tavolieri recently, Farke and his entourage are in the market for another winger after signing ex-Manchester United youngster Largie Ramazani recently – and the journalist insinuated that links to Sallai are not wide of the mark.

The club’s pursuit of the 1997-born winger, who has scored 27 goals and notched 23 assists for his current side, is expected to be boosted given that Freiburg need to offload before making an attacking signing of their own.

Corroborating with that, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Sallai’s employers are eyeing a move for Hertha Berlin wide man Fabian Reese but must free up space and funds beforehand, leaving the door ajar for Leeds.

Man Utd’s Hannibal Mejbri Admired by Leeds Chiefs

Tunisian’s Old Trafford departure expected this summer

The aforementioned departure of Gray, combined with Glen Kamara and Jamie Shackleton leaving the club, means that Farke may find himself shortchanged in the engine room with Joe Rothwell being the only addition in central midfield.

Leeds, according to MailOnline, are therefore eyeing a prospective summer move for Manchester United outcast Hannibal Mejbri, who has been the subject of a plethora of interested parties this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hannibal has amassed 13 appearances – 405 minutes – for Manchester United’s senior team.

A 27-cap Tunisia international, the 21-year-old is expected to leave Greater Manchester by the end of next week and, despite the links to Celtic and Rangers, there is every chance that Hannibal will remain south of the border.

Contracted in M16 until the summer of 2025, the Red Devils will likely sanction the France-born ace’s midfielder departure before the end of the month to avoid losing him on a free and Leeds could pounce on his availability.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/08/2024