Highlights Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente could reportedly join Roma for just €5m (over £4m) at the end of his current loan spell at the Stadio Olimpico.

The defender's temporary move away from Elland Road has opened up the possibility of a permanent transfer to the Serie A giants, though any move is uncertain.

Llorente's decision will play a factor in the potential move, as he may not want to be used as a commodity by Roma.

Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente is not guaranteed to leave the club and join Roma on a permanent deal, as journalist Ben Jacobs explains the terms of the defender’s loan move away from Elland Road.

The Whites defender was absent in the second half of their relegation campaign from the Premier League during the 2022/23 season.

Head coach Daniel Farke has been tasked with achieving promotion from the Championship at the first attempt. Leeds are currently chasing a spot in the second tier’s top two. Llorente joined Roma during the 2023 winter transfer window and could permanently move to the Stadio Olimpico after his second spell in Italy.

Llorente could be set for cheap departure from Leeds

In September 2020, Leeds confirmed the £18m signing of Real Sociedad centre-back Llorente. The 30-year-old arrived at Elland Road, having established himself as a regular for his previous employers, hoping to make an impact in the Premier League.

Life at Leeds started swimmingly for Llorente, with the Yorkshire outfit cruising to a ninth-place finish on their return to the top flight during the 2020/21 season. However, the warning signs were there the following year, when a last-day victory at Brentford scraped Premier League survival for another season, ending the campaign in 17th place.

Leeds eventually succumbed to relegation last term and dropped back into the Championship after a three-season stay in the top flight. Unsurprisingly, a mass exodus of players, including midfielder Tyler Adams and winger Luis Sinisterra, sought departures from Elland Road during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Llorente had already left on an initial loan for Roma midway through Leeds’ most recent season in the Premier League. In July 2023, it was confirmed that the centre-back would rejoin the Serie A giants on loan for the 2023/24 season, potentially ending the Spaniard’s Leeds career.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (16th September 2023) that the Whites hope to get the defender off the wage bill, which could result in a long-term sale. According to a report in Metropolitan Magazine, Roma can sign Llorente permanently for €5m (just over £4m).

The former Spain international has established himself as a regular at the Stadio Olimpico and has retained his place in the side, even after Jose Mourinho’s departure in January. Therefore, Llorente must consider if he is willing to pack up and leave Elland Road for good ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Diego Llorente - compared to other centre-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Tackles 1.50 55 Interceptions 1.14 49 Blocks 1.37 60 Clearances 3.17 26 Aerial duels won 2.14 52 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 08-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Llorente’s decision will play a factor in a potential move

Jacobs has claimed that any permanent move from Leeds to Roma must be accepted by Llorente, who may feel like he is being used as a commodity if he is signed just to sell on. The journalist hints that the Serie A outfit must weigh up the potential value of a deal. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Llorente, there's an option for Roma to buy him. But we first have to understand the Roma situation because the appeal for the Serie A side is not necessarily just activating an option to buy. It's also in the value of that option to buy, which allows them to keep or sell on at a higher number. That’s where the player may feel like he's being used too much as a commodity and may not buy into that approach.”

Leeds endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window in terms of incomings at Elland Road, with supporters potentially hoping for more business to enhance their promotion push. The Whites welcomed the late Deadline Day signing of Burnley and Wales right-back Connor Roberts on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. However, Leeds also sanctioned the departures of Djed Spence and Luke Ayling, meaning they could still end up short-handed in full-back positions.

In positive news, The Athletic reports that Leeds are close to agreeing upon a new contract with winger Wilfried Gnonto. The 20-year-old has struggled to break into Farke’s side this term, having handed in a transfer request during the 2023 summer transfer window in an attempt to force a late move to Everton.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT (7th February) that news of a new deal for Gnonto is strange. The 13-cap Italy international had played in just 29% of available Championship minutes this term before Rotherham United visit Elland Road on 10th February. However, Leeds may feel that Gnonto has shown glimpses of his potential and is worth keeping around during the second half of the season.