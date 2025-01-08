Leeds United are contemplating whether to launch a bid for Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath after Elland Road recruitment chiefs have set their sights on beating fellow suitors Ipswich Town, Leicester City and West Ham United to a winter deal, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has led his side to the Championship summit despite being forced to contend with a host of big-name departures in the summer, including the £40million sale of Georginio Rutter to Brighton & Hove Albion, and he is looking to fight off competition from the Tractor Boys, Foxes and Hammers for fresh firepower.

The German tactician is working closely with chairman Paraag Marathe - having seen Gretar Steinsson leave his technical director role to take a new position within the 49ers Enterprises global football group in November - and Latte Lath is on their radar despite Premier League trio Ipswich, Leicester and West Ham also circling.

Whites Consider Lodging Latte Lath Proposal

Ivory Coast international could be sold if demands are met

Leeds are serious about making a move for Latte Lath ahead of the winter transfer window's February 3 deadline as they aim to boost their chances of winning the Championship title, according to GMS sources, and Middlesbrough are willing to cash in if their demands are met after Ipswich, Leicester and West Ham have joined the race.

Although Boro are aware that sanctioning the striker's departure could derail their own promotion push, they have given the Whites, Tractor Boys, Foxes and Hammers optimism about their chances of reaching an agreement after deciding they will entertain offers in the region of £15million.

GMS sources have been informed by Leeds insiders that there is genuine intent within Elland Road to secure Latte Lath's services, resulting in it being plausible that a bid will be made as they aim to leap to the front of the queue while Ipswich, Leicester and West Ham continue keeping tabs on his situation.

But Farke - along with his counterparts at Portman Road, the King Power Stadium and London Stadium - will not be able to land the Ivory Coast international for a cut-price fee as he still has two-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £10,000-per-week on Teesside.

Middlesbrough board members have acknowledged that they would face a backlash from supporters if they sell Latte Lath to rivals Leeds midway through the season, GMS sources have learned, but they are prepared to do business if an attractive proposal is lodged in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emmanuel Latte Lath registered two shots on target and won as many aerial duels as he got on the scoresheet during Middlesbrough's 1-1 draw with Cardiff City last weekend

Hammers Give Farke Boost in Latte Lath Race

East Londoners not currently planning to make offer for striker

GMS sources have been told that Leeds have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Latte Lath as, in a major twist, West Ham are not currently planning to follow up their early interest with a bid due to doubts over whether he is the ideal frontman to bring in as they seek fresh options in the final third of the pitch.

The Hammers - who forked out £27.5million when they landed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund in the summer - are focusing on alternative targets to the 26-year-old even though they will keep monitoring his performances, opening the door for the Whites, Ipswich chief Kieran McKenna and Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Although there has been a general feeling that Leeds will be frustrated in their pursuit of Latte Lath during the early stages of the transfer window, GMS sources understand that the Yorkshire giants have not ruled out the possibility of testing Middlesbrough's resolve by heading to the negotiating table as they seek to steal a march on other admirers.

The former Atalanta centre forward is not the only potential acquisition at Elland Road as GMS sources recently revealed the Whites are mulling over whether to make a move to land Nico Elvedi even though there are concerns that the Borussia Monchengladbach defender will want to wait until the summer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 08/01/2025