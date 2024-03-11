Highlights Leeds United are planning to permanently sign Joe Rodon, regardless of whether they secure promotion to the Premier League at Elland Road.

Leeds United will look to permanently sign centre-back Joe Rodon, currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, heading into the 2024/25 season regardless of whether they secure promotion to the Premier League, according to TEAMtalk editor James Marshment.

The Whites are hoping to secure their place in the Championship's top two and ensure their immediate return to the top-flight after suffering relegation at the end of last season.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town in an automatic promotion place as they look to close down Leicester City at the top of the second-tier. Rodon has established himself as one of the Championship's leading centre-backs whilst on loan at Elland Road.

Leeds hoping to sign Rodon permanently

The defender's future remains a point of debate

Leeds secured the loan signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham in August 2023, putting pen to paper on the dotted line at Elland Road until the end of the 2023/24 season. The 26-year-old has since established himself as a regular in Farke's side, who are hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation from the top-tier last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodon has made just 15 Premier League appearances throughout his career, despite his four season association with Tottenham Hotspur.

Posting on X, James Marshment has revealed that Rodon's impact at Leeds has been significant and there is a 'strong chance' the centre-back will make his loan stay permanent in Yorkshire, regardless of what division the club find themselves in next season:

"Joe Rodon's impact at Leeds has been significant and amid the growing clamour for his services, TEAMtalk has been told there is a strong chance the defender WILL make his loan stay permanent regardless of what division Leeds are in next season."

Given his recent form, Rodon's stock has never been higher and has already attracted the interest of some Premier League sides. However, sources close to the player indicate he is strongly considering remaining at Leeds beyond the current campaign.

With Rodon's contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to expire in the summer of 2025, Leeds have been advised that a figure between £12m and £15m could be enough to secure the defender's signature on a permanent basis.

Joe Rodon - stats vs current 2023/24 Leeds squad (Championship) Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.01 5th Tackles per game 1.1 11th Interceptions per game 1.3 2nd Offsides won per game 0.5 1st Clearances per game 4.6 1st Average passes per game 71.9 2nd Pass success rate 90.9% 3rd Long balls per game 2.9 5th

The Whites have been credited with an interest in the full-back

According to reports in Turkey, Leeds and Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken an interest in Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window. The Whites could be in the market for another right sided defender in the summer, dependent on whether they are able to sign Burnley's Connor Roberts, currently on loan at Elland Road.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th March) that Leeds may need to secure promotion to the Premier League to acquire Osayi-Samuel's signature. The three-time English champions have had a historical interest in the Nigeria international, but may struggle to compete with Wolves if they can't guarantee top-flight football.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and WhoScored, correct as of 11-03-24.