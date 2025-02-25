Leeds United are expected to attempt to keep Manor Solomon at Elland Road on a permanent basis if boss Daniel Farke succeeds in guiding his side to promotion to the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur do not set demands out of their reach, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite seeing the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter embark on a fresh challenge last summer - with the latter completing a £40million switch to Brighton & Hove Albion - the Whites moved a step closer to clinching the Championship title by sealing a comeback win at Sheffield United earlier this week.

Farke reacted to the victory by insisting Leeds had got their hands on a 'priceless three points' as they look for the perfect response after suffering defeat to Southampton in the play-off final last year, and returning to the top flight could result in the Yorkshire giants aiming to extend Solomon's stay.

Farke Could Look to Keep Solomon Next Term

Israel international available at right price ahead of summer window

Leeds are likely to enter negotiations with Tottenham over a permanent deal for Solomon if they bag promotion to the Premier League, according to GMS sources, and they have been given fresh optimism of being able to reach an agreement as the north Londoners are open to cashing in.

The Whites won the race to land the wide forward on a season-long loan after he rejected the opportunity to join La Liga outfit Getafe in August and, having played a key role in the push for the Championship crown, they are tempted to ensure he stays on board beyond the remainder of the campaign.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds will make a final assessment on whether to lodge a bid for Solomon if they book their return to the top flight, but their ability to get the deal over the line will depend on Tottenham's valuation as it has become clear that they are poised to set a £20million asking price.

Spurs are in a strong negotiating position and under no pressure to lower their demands as the Israel international, who has been pocketing £60,000-per-week during his time at Elland Road, will still have three years remaining on his contract when his loan spell reaches its climax in May.

But Leeds are aware that Tottenham are prepared to offload Solomon if the right offer is tabled in the summer, GMS sources have learned, and they have refused to rule out the possibility of rewarding him with the opportunity to play an important role in their return to the Premier League if they get over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manor Solomon won three ground duels and made two key passes during Leeds United's triumph at Sheffield United earlier this week

Solomon Eager for Return to Premier League

Whites' hopes poised to rest on sealing promotion to top flight

GMS sources have been told that Solomon wants another taste of Premier League action if he stays in England for the 2025/26 campaign, having also previously been on Fulham's books, meaning Leeds need to ensure they do not miss out on promotion if they want to stand a chance of persuading him to remain in his current surroundings.

The 25-year-old - who won the Ukrainian title twice during a productive spell with Shakhtar Donetsk and has been described as 'unplayable' by former Whites boss Neil Redfearn - has impressed Farke after battling with the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Daniel James, Wilfried Gnonto and Largie Ramazani for regular game time.

But Leeds could face stiff competition to recruit Solomon on a permanent basis as GMS sources understand that Leicester City may enter the race for his signature if they succeed in escaping from the Premier League's relegation zone and staving off an immediate return to the second tier.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Everton have also been showing interest, having clawed themselves away from the dreaded drop zone since David Moyes moved back into the Goodison Park hot-seat as Sean Dyche's successor, Farke will be eager to move to the front of the queue for an agreement with Tottenham.

