Highlights Leeds United are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies on transfer Deadline Day at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has been looking to strengthen his full-back options throughout the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Whites are set to sign Burnley's Connor Roberts on loan but will be unable to sign Leicester City's Harry Souttar.

Leeds United are unlikely to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ben Davies on Deadline Day at Elland Road, as journalist Paul Brown suggests that Spurs still need him to operate as cover for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Daniel Farke is tasked with helping the Whites achieve an immediate return to the Premier League after their relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds set to be disappointed in Davies pursuit

Leeds have been looking to bolster their full-back options throughout the 2024 winter transfer window. The Whites activated a break clause in Tottenham right-back Djed Spence’s loan deal to send him back to north London, whilst Luke Ayling has joined Middlesbrough on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. Meanwhile, Leo Hjelde has left to join Championship rivals for a fee of £2m.

Unsurprisingly, Leeds have been linked with several full-backs over the last month as they hope to make a late addition to Farke’s squad. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT (20th January) that Leeds were working on a deal to sign Tottenham left-back Davies. However, Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou has put the brakes on any potential Davies deal, revealing that late departures at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are unlikely (via Football.London):

“Unlikely, I’d say. I don’t see any incoming. Outgoings are a little bit different because I’m not as engaged on that. Others are dealing with that but I’d say also unlikely.”

Ben Davies - 2023/24 stats Appearances 16 Minutes 1078 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow cards 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-02-24

Paul Brown - Davies is ‘staying at Tottenham’ amid Leeds interest

Brown understands that Davies will be staying at Tottenham this winter, with the Wales international being an important member of the squad. However, the journalist indicates the 30-year-old could leave north London in the summer. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Davies is staying at Tottenham. Spurs still need him. He's played quite an important role this season. They've had some injuries at the back, and he's slotted in quite well. He can play more than one position, and I think he's quite an important member of the squad. So, it's unlikely he will move, especially now. “They might look at that again in the summer because of his age and the fact that he knows he won't be playing a lot for Spurs over the next few years. So, it wouldn't surprise me if he were granted a move away in the summer, but I can't see him moving mid-season.”

Leeds look set to bolster their right-back department in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window. According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth, the Whites have booked a medical for Burnley defender Connor Roberts. The 28-year-old will sign on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The same reporter also claims that Leeds are exploring their interest in Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar but is unsure that the Foxes will be keen on any deal. However, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has confirmed that Leicester will not sanction the Australian's potential exit to Elland Road.