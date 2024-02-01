Highlights Leeds United target Joe Worrall is in the process of joining Premier League strugglers Sheffield United from Nottingham Forest.

The Whites submitted a loan offer for the central defender earlier this week, but a move to Elland Road has failed to come to fruition.

Burnley right-back Connor Roberts is on his way to Leeds to undergo a medical ahead of a loan switch.

Leeds United have missed out on luring Joe Worrall to Elland Road on Deadline Day as the Nottingham Forest star is set to sign for Sheffield United, according to reports.

The Whites are flying high in the Championship and battling for an immediate return to the Premier League under the tutelage of boss Daniel Farke, but they have been struggling to draft in defensive reinforcements ahead of Thursday's 11pm cut-off point.

Whites beaten to Worrall by Yorkshire rivals

Worrall is travelling to Bramall Lane to sign for Sheffield United despite also gaining interest from Leeds, according to TEAMtalk journalist James Marshment, resulting in Farke being forced to return to the drawing board a matter of hours before the transfer window is due to slam shut.

The reliable reporter suggests that the Blades are also on the verge of acquiring Everton central defender Mason Holgate, which will come as a further blow to the Whites as talkSPORT transfer insider Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that a mid-season switch to Elland Road was one to 'keep an eye' hours before the deadline.

It is understood that Leeds and Sheffield United made loan offers for Worrall earlier this week, only to be informed that Nottingham Forest are only interested in sanctioning his permanent departure from the City Ground after falling down the pecking order this season.

Joe Worrall's statistics this season Appearances 9 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Yellow cards 0 Sent off 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 1/2/2024

The Tricky Trees' club captain has failed to work his way into the forefront of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's plans, and it has resulted in the Midlands outfit being open to offloading him despite having two-and-a-half years remaining on his £50,000-per-week contract.

Roberts set to join Leeds on loan

Leeds are on the verge of completing their first acquisition of Deadline Day as a loan deal for Connor Roberts has been agreed with Burnley, according to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, and he is on his way to Yorkshire to undergo a medical.

The reporter suggests that the Wales international, who entered the final 18 months of his £30,000-per-week Burnley contract at the turn of the year, had been identified as a leading target by Farke during the latter stages of the winter window.

Leeds' agreement with Premier League strugglers Burnley comes after transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites had entered a vital stage of negotiations over Roberts, with there being fears that he was their final option as they look to bolster their full-back options.

The Yorkshire outfit appear to have seen off stiff competition for the 28-year-old as Premier League side Brentford and Eredivisie heavyweights Feyenoord had also earmarked him as a target as the deadline looms large.

Davies not heading to Elland Road

Reliable journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds target Ben Davies will not be leaving Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the deadline, with his versatility meaning that the north Londoners do not want to sanction his exit midway through the season.

The Whites had been plotting a speculative move for the Welshman after Farke has made drafting in full-backs a top priority earlier in the window, and they were ready to test Spurs' resolve if changes to their squad resulted in him falling down the pecking order.

Davies entered the final 18 months of his £80,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, and Spurs have resisted the temptation to cash in despite being aware that his value will continue decreasing if they fail to offload him or negotiate fresh terms.