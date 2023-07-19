Leeds United will look for players in several positions this summer at Elland Road, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke’s squad requires reinforcements if the Whites are to make an immediate return to the Premier League come the end of this season.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

This week Leeds have announced the signing of Chelsea and Wales centre-back Ethan Ampadu.

The Whites will pay a £7m fee plus add-ons in a permanent deal for the 22-year-old, who has spent the last few campaigns on several loan moves away from Chelsea.

The centre-back, who can also play in a defensive midfield role, spent last season on loan at Spezia in Serie A, where he made 34 appearances, bagging a singular goal and assist as the Italian side suffered relegation from the top flight.

But having failed to break into the Chelsea team during his time at Stamford Bridge, the Exeter-born talent may feel that the time has come to nail down a regular place and make a home for himself in Leeds.

Leeds hope they will see the best of the 43-cap Wales international, as they aim to keep a watertight backline in their bid to return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation from the top flight.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites could strengthen their goalkeeper and left-back department as Farke looks to build a squad in his own mould.

Meanwhile, the Yorkshire outfit are battling to keep hold of Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto after rejecting a £15m offer from Everton for the 19-year-old’s services.

And Romano believes Leeds could be “really busy” this week, as the Whites aim to ramp up their transfer business with a month-and-a-half left of the summer window.

What has Romano said about Leeds?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds will look for players in different positions. So, I think they will be really busy in the next week.

“It's also important to see how the conversation with Everton will go for Wilfried Gnonto because Everton have approached Leeds.

“At the moment, Leeds are not happy with their proposal. Gnonto will be a crucial part of the transfer window for Leeds this summer.”

What other business could Leeds complete this summer?

Leeds fans hope to see further business completed after the signing of Ampadu, with their Championship campaign kicking off in less than a month.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are assessing making a move for Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara this summer.

The 27-year-old looks to be leaving Ibrox during the window and has several clubs eyeing up his services in the remaining weeks of the market.

Meanwhile, Leeds have received a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow after the stopper was ruled out of a return to Hull City by manager Liam Rosenior, opening the door for the Whites to move in.

Therefore, Leeds fans hope to see their club completing transfer business before long as they prepare for life back in English football’s second tier.