Leeds United could be in the market for a new striker this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT their chances of landing Everton youngster Tom Cannon.

The Yorkshire club have lost a host of players and the outgoings look set to continue.

Leeds United transfer news – Latest

Leeds’ squad has been decimated due to relegation release clauses placed in their contracts.

As per The Athletic, a significant number of Leeds players were able to leave Elland Road this summer on loan, without their next club having to pay any kind of fee.

As long as their wages were paid in full by the club taking them on loan, a number of players were allowed to depart.

Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, and Rasmus Kristensen are among those to have taken advantage of the clause in their contracts and are now back in top leagues around Europe.

With so many players departing and only a handful of new signings announced, Leeds will be desperate for reinforcements over the next few weeks.

It’s understood that one player the Whites are interested in is Everton striker Cannon, who could be available on a temporary deal this summer.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Preston North End, scoring eight goals in 19 Championship starts, as per FBref.

Cannon was named on Everton’s bench at the weekend, but with Sean Dyche and his recruitment team looking to strengthen in attack, he could become surplus to requirements towards the end of the window.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Leeds’ pursuit of Cannon.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Cannon?

Jones has suggested that Leeds may find it difficult to secure the signature of Cannon this summer.

The journalist adds that he can absolutely see why the Yorkshire club want to sign Cannon, due to his character and style of play.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah I'm not sure they're actually going to get this deal done, but I can understand in terms of the character and the style of play, why they would be looking down this path.

"Leeds need to find dependable players and one that fans can actually relate to. So I can understand why they would be looking at someone like Tom Cannon. Coming today, they didn't seem overly optimistic that they were going to get him."

What’s next for Leeds?

As previously mentioned, Daniel Farke will be in the market for new additions before the window slams shut in September.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a player appreciated by the Leeds hierarchy.

Romano adds that Kamara is a name that’s been discussed internally at Elland Road, but it won’t be an easy negotiation.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are looking to lure Joel Piroe away from Swansea City this summer.

However, the price tag could be a stumbling block, with Swansea reluctant to let one of their star players leave on the cheap.