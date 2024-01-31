Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing a centre-back in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window at Elland Road.

Leeds United are interested in signing a centre-back in the final hours of the 2024 winter window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that a specific name is “still unclear” at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has been tasked with achieving an immediate return to the Premier League with his Whites squad following their demotion to the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Leeds have endured a quiet winter transfer window across January but could look to conduct some business in the very late stages of the market to boost their chances of promotion from the second tier. The Yorkshire outfit are chasing a place in the Championship’s top two. They aim to secure an automatic promotion berth rather than settling for the lottery of the play-offs.

Leeds’ quiet winter transfer window amid centre-back rumours

Leeds fans will be forgiven for wanting to see the end of the 2024 winter transfer window. Their squad size has decreased amid their race for promotion to the Premier League.

At the start of January, the Whites activated a break clause in Djed Spence’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur, sending him back to north London. Having failed to hit the ground running at Elland Road, the Whites activated the clause. The former England U21 international would join Genoa for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, having been used in a makeweight in Spurs’ deal to sign centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Spence wouldn’t be the only right-back departure at Elland Road in January, with experienced defender Luke Ayling leaving on loan for Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign. The 32-year-old's contract with the Whites expires in the summer, and the move to the Riverside Stadium effectively ends his seven-and-a-half-year career at the club.

Leeds have also sanctioned Darko Gyabi's loan departure to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle until the end of the campaign, reducing the midfield options available to Farke. This week, the three-time English league champions waved goodbye to defender Leo Hjelde, who joins Sunderland on a permanent deal for a reported fee of £2m.

The left-back’s departure means that Leeds are lacking in the defensive department. The Championship outfit could look to reinforce their options before the transfer window closes on 1st February. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th January) that Leeds have made ‘inroads’ to sign a new full-back at Elland Road.

However, the Whites could turn to a central defensive addition in the remaining hours of the transfer market. According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds are interested in signing Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall. The 27-year-old struggled for opportunities in Steve Cooper’s final days at The City Ground and is finding it difficult to establish himself under new Tricky Trees head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Joe Worrall - stats vs centre-backs across Europe Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.06 73 Touches (attacking penalty area) 1.56 94 Tackles 1.80 73 Blocks 1.32 56 Clearances 5.41 94 Aerial duels won 2.47 68 Stats according to FBref, correct as of 31-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Leeds looking for a centre-back ‘opportunity’

Romano has claimed that a centre-back is “needed at Leeds” and that the club are looking for an “opportunity” in the 2024 winter transfer window. However, the Italian journalist claims that any name remains unclear. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Of course, a centre-back is needed at Leeds. They are looking for an opportunity there. The name is still unclear, but Leeds are still trying and looking for a chance there.”

With just over a day remaining of the 2024 winter transfer window, Leeds could be in the market to conduct some last-minute business. Farke’s side sit fourth in the Championship, just two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, having played a game more. This suggests that the Whites are in the hunt to secure an automatic promotion berth.

One player unlikely to leave Elland Road in the next few hours is winger Wilfried Gnotno, who is reportedly close to reaching an agreement on a new deal with the Yorkshire giants. The 20-year-old had been linked with a move to Everton during the 2023 summer window, having handed in a transfer request in the final weeks of the market. But Gnonto has remained at Leeds and looks set to stay until at least the end of the 2023/24 season, as Farke keeps a valuable member of his squad.

Leeds are back in action on 2nd February, when they travel to Bristol City, looking to put pressure on their rivals for promotion ahead of the weekend’s Championship fixtures. The Whites then travel to Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay on 6th February, hoping to secure their place in the next round of England’s most important domestic cup competition. A Yorkshire derby awaits Farke when Rotherham United are the visitors at Elland Road on 10th February.