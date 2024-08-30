Leeds United are on course to be left frustrated in their pursuit of Gustavo Hamer as Sheffield United are refusing to sanction a last-minute switch to Elland Road despite him showing a willingness to join before the transfer window slams shut tonight, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Whites boss Daniel Farke and chairman Paraag Marathe have been busy bolstering the squad on deadline day, with Ao Tanaka sealing a switch worth in the region of £3million from Fortuna Dusseldorf, but time is running out for further business to be completed as the 11pm deadline is fast-approaching.

Whites Frustrated in Pursuit of Hamer Deal

Sheffield United not planning to cash in on midfielder before deadline

Leeds are very unlikely to get a deal for Hamer wrapped up before the transfer window closes in a matter of hours, according to GMS sources, as Sheffield United are not planning to do business with their Championship promotion rivals after their demands have not been met by his suitors.

The Whites have remained in the hunt for the box-to-box midfielder, despite being left frustrated when a £13million proposal was rejected earlier this week, and it is looking increasingly probable that Farke will have to turn his attentions elsewhere if he wants to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

GMS sources have been informed that Leeds are unwilling to match the price tag slapped on Hamer, despite being keen on acquiring his services after he has been on their radar for a prolonged period, and he is on course to remain at Bramall Lane as his admirers have not come close to satisfying his current employers' demands.

Farke Facing Second Hamer Disappointment

Yorkshire giants were beaten to 27-year-old 12 months ago

GMS sources have been told that it will be the second time that Sheffield United have fought off Leeds in a battle involving Hamer, if they manage to keep him on board, as their domestic rivals were also interested in acquiring him from Coventry City before he ended up heading to Bramall Lane last year.

The Blades won the race for the 27-year-old when they agreed a £15million deal 12 months ago, and boss Chris Wilder has been desperate to keep him out of the Whites' clutches as he aims to mastermind a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking instead of allowing key members of the squad to depart.

Sheffield United's stance comes after Hamer had already shown a willingness to make the switch across Yorkshire as GMS sources recently revealed that Leeds had a personal package on offer that he would be prepared to accept if a fee could be negotiated, but he is not poised to arrive at Elland Road in a last-ditch transfer at this stage.