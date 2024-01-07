Highlights Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto is refusing to go away and it has resulted in the Merseyside outfit holding discussions with Leeds United over a potential deal.

The Whites were resolute when the Toffees tested their resolve with a succession of bids during the summer window.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Leeds are eager to retain Gnonto's services for the second half of their promotion push.

Leeds United are 'very intent' on keeping Wilfried Gnonto out of his suitors' clutches ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why it would be a 'risky' move for the Italy international to push for an Elland Road exit amid interest from Everton.

Despite seeing the likes of Tyler Adams and Rodrigo leave Yorkshire following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League - allowing them to pocket more than £27million - Daniel Farke's side are in the running for an immediate return to the top flight as they are closing on the automatic promotion spots.

Leeds have already done some business since the winter window opened for business at the turn of the year, with Djed Spence returning to Tottenham Hotspur after a break clause written into his loan agreement was triggered, but further incomings and outgoings could be sanctioned ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Everton in talks over Gnonto deal

Everton are locked in discussions with Leeds after setting their sights on recruiting Gnonto, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, and he is being considered as a priority target by Toffees chief Sean Dyche as he aims to add more firepower to his squad.

The respected reporter suggests the two clubs have been in dialogue for a number of weeks over the winger, who went into the weekend having been restricted to just eight starts in all competitions this season, and he has previously shown that he is keen to head to Goodison Park.

Wilfried Gnonto's record at Leeds United Appearances 49 Goals 5 Assists 5 Yellow cards 10 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 5/1/2024

Gnonto handed in a transfer request during the final weeks of the summer window as he attempted to force through a move to Everton, having become disgruntled following Leeds' relegation to the second tier, but his current employers held firm despite receiving numerous bids.

Having already overseen a mass exodus from Elland Road during the early stages of his reign, Farke slapped a £30million price tag on the 20-year-old and the Whites snubbed offers worth up to £25.7million from the Toffees as they refused to lower their demands.

But transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gnonto's lack of regular game time could tempt a Premier League suitor to test Leeds' resolve, and it appears that a mid-season switch cannot be ruled out at this stage.

That is because the Championship high-flyers' stance appears to have softened, with them now willing to sanction the former Inter Milan youngster's departure as it would increase the budget at Farke's disposal for potential fresh faces.

It is understood that Gnonto's difficulties in breaking into Leeds' starting line-up - thanks to Crysencio Summerville, Joel Piroe, Dan James and Georginio Rutter being preferred options - have led to Premier League and Serie A sides monitoring his situation ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming days.

Although Jacobs has doubts over whether Farke would be able to stop Gnonto embarking on a fresh challenge if a suitable bid is put on the table by one of his admirers, he understands that Leeds are eager to fend off any interest.

The reputable journalist also believes the Italian, who has been on the Whites' books since sealing a £3.8million switch from Swiss side FC Zurich less than 18 months ago, would be making a dangerous call if he opts to join Everton despite there being a chance that they could swap divisions with his current employers in a matter of months.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that Daniel Farke could necessarily block anything because it's obviously up to the Leeds hierarchy. But Farke will have a say. "My information is still the same in that - after the whole saga with Everton and even though that interest may not have gone away - Leeds are very intent on keeping Gnonto this window. "Given Everton's 10-point deduction, subject to an appeal, a move might be quite risky if it became feasible. You get to the point where Gnonto would have to question who is more likely to be in the Premier League next season - Leeds or Everton. "It is probably still Everton because they're not in the relegation zone and they might get their 10 points back, but you just don't know."

Farke in race to land Moore

Leeds are battling it out with a host of Championship rivals to acquire Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, according to The Sun, after his current employers have decided that they are willing to sanction his exit during the remainder of the transfer window.

The report suggests the Whites, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Sunderland have been put on red alert by the Cherries being willing to listen to proposals for the Wales international, who is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season, but Cardiff City are pushing hardest for his signature.

Moore has entered the final 18 months of his £15,000-per-week contract, and Bournemouth are aware that his value will continue to decrease as he nears the expiry of his deal at the Vitality Stadium, potentially presenting Leeds with an ideal opportunity to pounce.

The 31-year-old would head to Elland Road having already shown he is capable of being a serious threat in the Championship, thanks to finding the back of the net 47 times over the course of 155 outings in the division, but he has been unable to work his way to the top of the pecking order on the south coast.

Dominic Solanke has been one of the first names on the team sheet for Bournemouth - with him sitting joint-second in the top flight's goalscoring charts - and it has resulted in Moore being deemed surplus to requirements.