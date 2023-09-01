Leeds United hope they can hold on to Wilfried Gnonto at Elland Road on Deadline Day, as transfer insider Dean Jones reveals to GIVEMESPORT which Premier League outfit had a “temptation” to make a play for his services today.

Head coach Daniel Farke is building a Whites squad he hopes can challenge at the top of the Championship throughout the campaign.

Leeds transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

According to BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty, Leeds are determined to keep hold of Gnonto despite Everton’s insistence on pursuing a deal for the 19-year-old winger. Earlier this month, Gnonto handed in a formal transfer request as he tried to force through a move to Goodison Park after the Toffees had a fourth bid worth £25m turned down for his services.

However, the Italian international has returned to the fold after initially refusing to play for the Yorkshire giants and was involved in the club’s fixtures at Ipswich Town and Salford City in the last week. Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds must “prepare for the worst” on Deadline Day, with Gnonto potentially being the subject of interest in the remaining hours of the market.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Leeds and Gnonto?

The transfer insider claims that Everton “had this temptation to try again” for Gnonto, but their financial restraints are making a breakthrough difficult.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds are reluctant to cave in over Gnonto, and the player is having to realise it is getting late for something to happen. It's not over, but it's been mentally exhausting for him trying to figure out how this all pans out, and that continued into today because Everton had this temptation to try again.

“The financial restraints are making a breakthrough difficult, but they want to have one more go at making it work. At least with Sinisterra, there is a figure to aim for. That's not the case here, so Leeds hope they hold out.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Leeds on Deadline Day?

The remaining hours of Deadline Day could prove to be tense at Elland Road as they desperately cling on to the services of Gnonto. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites moving to sign former Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor would “make sense” as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. Leeds face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road tomorrow afternoon as they aim to build on last weekend’s stunning 4-3 league victory at Ipswich.