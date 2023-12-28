Highlights Leeds United are open to selling Wilfried Gnonto during the January window after he has struggled to break into boss Daniel Farke's first-choice starting line-up.

The winger's lack of game time has resulted in Premier League and Serie A clubs monitoring his situation.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes admirers may try to tempt Gnonto away from Elland Road after he also attempted to push for a move in the summer.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto could have Premier League clubs trying to 'tempt him away' from Elland Road during the January window, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he is 'surprised' by Whites boss Daniel Farke's treatment of the Italy international.

Having spent more than £30million on reinforcements during the summer, the Yorkshire giants will be handed another opportunity to sanction incomings and outgoings at the turn of the year as they aim to boost their chances of sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

Gnonto, who has been on Leeds' books since sealing a £3.8million switch from Swiss side FC Zurich less than 18 months ago, is among those to have been linked with a move away as Farke looks to freshen up his options as the promotion push intensifies.

Whites open to cashing in on Gnonto

Leeds are willing to sanction Gnonto's exit when the January transfer window opens for business, according to Football Insider, as he has struggled to break into the forefront of Farke's plans as they attempt to chase down Leicester City and Ipswich Town for an automatic promotion berth.

The report suggests the winger, who has been restricted to just seven starts since the campaign got underway, is desperate to secure more game time and his departure would increase the Whites' budget for potential fresh faces.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United career in numbers Appearances 47 Goals 5 Assists 5 Yellow cards 10 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 28/12/2023

It is understood that Gnonto's difficulties in breaking into Leeds' starting line-up has led to Premier League and Serie A sides monitoring his situation ahead of potentially pouncing in the coming days, but his current employers are in a strong negotiating position.

That is because the 20-year-old still has more than three-and-a-half years remaining on his £20,000-per-week contract at Elland Road, meaning the Whites can hold firm as they look to secure a significant figure for his services.

But transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds should resist the temptation to cash in on Gnonto next month as they will struggle to attract bids which match his true value, while he is capable of taking the Championship by storm as they go in search of crucial victories in the second half of the campaign.

The former Inter Milan youngster agitated for a move during the summer and even handed in a transfer request as he aimed to get his way, but the Whites remained resolute and would not balk despite receiving numerous bids from Everton.

Leeds were eager to retain Gnonto's services after seeing the likes of Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Robin Koch move onto pastures new, which led to slapping a £30million price tag on him and snubbing offers worth up to £25.7million from Goodison Park.

Although Jones is shocked that Gnonto is not among the first names on the team sheet after rebuilding his relationship with Farke following his decision to push for a summer exit, there are doubts over whether he has the correct mindset.

The respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of Premier League suitors attempting to lure the Italian away from the second tier as they look to profit from his frustrations at being unable to dislodge one of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Dan James or Joel Piroe from the regular starting line-up.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I'm really surprised a player that is this good is not in the starting line-up at a Championship club, especially when he was given a second chance at Leeds to make things work and was forgiven for that little moment he had in the summer. "He is a brilliant player, but that has to be matched by the right mindset. Leeds need to know that he is going to be fully dedicated to what they are trying to achieve. "I'm sure they would rather he is on top form and starting games because he should be the best player in the division, not just at Leeds. "But the fact he isn't means there is something not right here, so it'll be interesting to see if a Premier League club comes knocking just to see if they might be able to tempt him away. A few weeks ago, that did not sound like it might be the case, but you never know."

Roca edging towards permanent exit

Leeds and Real Betis are making progress in attempts to ensure his loan switch to the La Liga outfit becomes permanent, according to Football Insider, with discussions taking place ahead of the transfer window reopening.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder - who sealed a £10million move to Elland Road from Bayern Munich in June 2022 - is keen for the deal to be tied up as soon as possible, and he has tasked his agent with reaching a long-term agreement due to being eager to sever ties with the Whites.

It is understood that a permanent option worth in the region of £10.5million was included when Roca joined Betis on loan for the campaign following Leeds' relegation to the Championship, and he has gone on to become a key man under former Manchester City and West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Related Leeds could be tempted to sign attacking midfielder in January Leeds United could be tempted to sign a No. 10 at Elland Road during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has made 25 appearances since arriving at Estadio Benito Villamarin, finding the back of the net four times and providing a further two assists for his teammates along the way, while he has only failed to feature in one La Liga fixture.

Roca was handed 36 outings during a turbulent spell with Leeds - which involved playing under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce in less than 12 months - and he was unable to help them to maintain their Premier League status.