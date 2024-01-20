Highlights Leeds United have earmarked Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies as a potential loan addition ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

The Wales international has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is in danger of falling down the pecking order at Spurs.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Leeds are monitoring Davies' situation ahead of possibly plotting a move.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has identified Ben Davies as a potential 'two-for-one signing' ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT why the Elland Road outfit are keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur star.

Having succeeded in tying Archie Gray down to a new contract earlier this week, with the £5,000-per-week deal extending his time at his boyhood club until the summer of 2028, the Whites have turned their attentions towards attempting to draft in reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline.

Although Djed Spence's season-long loan switch from Tottenham was curtailed when Leeds took advantage of a break clause during the early stages of 2024, Farke has set his sights on raiding the high-flying north Londoners once again.

Davies pinpointed as surprise Whites target

Leeds are plotting a speculative move for Davies after Farke has made drafting in full-backs a top priority, according to The Athletic, and they will test Tottenham's resolve if changes to their squad result in him falling down the pecking order.

The report suggests that the Wales international - who has made 16 appearances this season - has been pinpointed as a loan target due to his versatility being a potential game-changer in the race for promotion to the Premier League, but it is currently unlikely that Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou will be open to doing business.

Although statistics highlight that Davies has been a reliable presence in Tottenham's backline, his current employers have already strengthened their defensive options since the turn of the year, with Radu Dragusin completing a £26.7million switch from Genoa.

Ben Davies' statistical averages in the Premier League this season Pass success percentage 92.1 Clearances 2.3 Tackles 1.4 Blocks 1.0 Interceptions 0.6 Statistics according to WhoScored - Correct as of 19/1/2024

The Romanian's arrival in the capital will have forced the 30-year-old down the pecking order, particularly as Postecoglou also spent £43million on Micky van de Ven and appointed Cristian Romero as vice-captain shortly after heading into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium dugout.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Davies is not among the former Celtic tactician's first-choice options when he has a fully fit squad, which could boost optimism behind the scenes at Leeds.

The former Swansea City man has entered the final 18 months of his £80,000-per-week contract, and Spurs will be aware that his value will continue decreasing if they fail to offload him in the coming weeks or negotiate fresh terms.

Ben Jacobs - Leeds monitoring Davies' situation ahead of possible swoop

Jacobs understands that the 49ers Enterprises-led Leeds have earmarked Davies as a potential shock addition to their squad as they feel there may be a window of opportunity to pounce if Tottenham make further alterations to their defensive options ahead of the transfer deadline.

The reputable reporter is aware that Farke is particularly keen to recruit a full-back who is capable of featuring in more than one position, which has resulted in the Welshman being joined by West Ham United academy graduate Ben Johnson and Burnley's Connor Roberts on the Whites' shortlist.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that Leeds are keeping across Ben Davies because, if Tottenham are to make some changes in their squad, he might be the one that becomes available. "The beauty of Davies is that he can play at left-back and centre-back. Given the need to strengthen, and how little time there is left in the window, Daniel Farke would like versatile players. He feels like Davies - or equivalents to Davies - could almost be seen as a two-for-one signing. Versatile players are going to be given preference. "Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment. It really wouldn't surprise me if they are active and they get some joy over the course of the next two weeks."

Farke working on permanent deal for Rodon

Leeds are attempting to turn Joe Rodon's loan switch from Tottenham into a permanent deal, according to Football Insider, but their hopes of reaching an agreement this month could be hindered by his price tag skyrocketing to as much as £20million.

The report suggests that Farke is keen to rubber-stamp the move as soon as possible due to fears that other suitors could emerge for the central defender, who has failed to miss a Championship encounter since September, in the summer.

It is understood that Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has a fruitful relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, which allowed him to acquire Rodon on loan despite the Premier League side initially seeking a £15million deal.

Spurs are not in a strong negotiating position as the 26-year-old has moved into the final 18 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket just shy of £10,000-per-week, and that could play into the Yorkshire outfit's hands when they put a bid on the table.

Reliable journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Farke galvanised Rodon in frank discussions after showing a lack of discipline during the early stages of his Leeds career, which led to him being sent off in a goalless draw with Hull City.