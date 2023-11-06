Highlights Leeds United have no intention of selling Crysencio Summerville during the winter transfer window at Elland Road

Summerville has been impressive in the Championship, but is attracting Premier League interest.

Daniel Farke will hope he can keep other players in his squad, with European outfits reportedly circling one of their young talents.

Leeds United have no interest in selling Crysencio Summerville during the winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the club’s happiness with the winger at Elland Road this season.

The Whites have enjoyed a resurgence in form after an initial disappointing start to the Championship campaign under head coach Daniel Farke.

Leeds hope to return to the Premier League after their relegation from the top-flight last term but must close the gap on the automatic promotion places. Last week’s 1-0 win at Leicester City could prove a turning point in the club’s campaign as they aim to build on the result this week.

Summerville is enjoying a fantastic campaign

Summerville made his breakthrough into the Leeds side last season but could not prevent their relegation from the Premier League, confirmed on the final day following a 4-1 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old scored a memorable winner in a 2-1 victory at Anfield, inflicting Liverpool's first home league defeat in front of fans for almost for over five years. In 31 appearances for the Whites last term, Summerville bagged four goals and provided two assists in the beginning of a promising Leeds career.

During the summer transfer window, the Netherlands U21 international was the subject of Premier League interest. According to Football Insider, Leeds had demanded a fee of between £25m-£30m for Summerville, who had caught the attention of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the Yorkshire giants’ relegation from the Premier League may have changed their stance on a transfer, having lost several key players to clubs around Europe in the summer. The Dutchman eventually remained at Elland Road following the window’s closure, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing Bournemouth, Burnley, and Everton were all interested in his signature.

The Italian journalist also claims that more Premier League clubs are ‘monitoring’ Summerville heading towards the winter market. That is because the talent has hit the ground running in the Championship, establishing himself as one of the league’s key attacking players.

And Football Insider also claim that Summerville attracted top-flight interest before the January window. Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds will “fight everything they can” to keep hold of the wide man as they look to secure their return to the Premier League.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' current Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.70 1st Man of the match awards 5 1st Goals 6 1st Assists 4 =2nd Shots per game 3.4 1st Key passes per game 2.6 1st Crosses per game 2 1st Dribbles per game 2.5 1st Fouled per game 1.7 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Jones claims Leeds are “delighted” with how Summerville’s form has transpired after remaining at Elland Road despite being linked with a Premier League move during the summer transfer window. The journalist says the Whites will do “everything they can” to put off top-flight interest in the new year. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“They’re delighted this one has worked out how it has because he's proved so important. I think that the one thing for Leeds to be careful of here is that the teams down the bottom end of the Premier League will be crying out for a guy who can open any defence up and just create a spark. So, players like Summerville will be in demand in January for some desperate teams. They'll do everything they can to put off any potential buyers because they've got absolutely no interest in selling him.”

Leeds transfer news

Summerville isn’t the only Leeds player being linked with a departure from Elland Road as the winter transfer window closes in. According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Wilfried Gnonto wants to leave the Championship outfit in the new year after failing to get his move away from the club in the summer. However, reports of a move to Lazio have been dismissed by the publication, though it is suggested that the winger could be of interest to Maurizio Sarri’s side after this season.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk claims Leeds are one of several sides keeping an eye on Fluminense midfielder Jhon Arias. The Whites are joined by Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Rangers, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their interest in the Colombian.

The 26-year-old was part of the Fluminense side that clinched the club’s first Copa Libertadores title at the expense of Boca Juniors last weekend. However, the attack-minded middle man could seek a move to Europe, having secured South America’s biggest prize in club football this month.

Leeds’ 1-0 win at Leicester City last weekend closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to seven points, though second-placed side Ipswich Town have a game in hand. The Whites welcome Plymouth Argyle to Elland Road this weekend, aiming to cut the points chasm further. Meanwhile, Ipswich travel to Rotherham United on Tuesday before facing Swansea City at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Read More: Four players who could be Leeds United's next Kalvin Phillips