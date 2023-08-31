Leeds United are “exploring the market” after seemingly missing out on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri in the final days of the window, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an exclusive update from Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to be backed before Friday’s deadline as he aims to build a side capable of winning promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

The transfer window has heated up at Leeds in the last week as the club aim to secure the required additions to ensure they can cope with a Championship promotion battle. Farke, who has won the second-tier title twice with Norwich City, has been tasked with securing the Whites’ return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

So far, he is backed with six additions during the summer transfer window, with Swansea City striker Joel Piroe’s arrival for more than £10m being the marquee addition. Leeds have also secured the signature of Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and their former right-back Sam Byram. The Yorkshire outfit have also utilised the loan market, with Wales centre-back Joe Rodon and former England U21 right-back Djed Spence arriving from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season.

Leeds had recently looked to add to their midfield options, agreeing to a £5m fee with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Amiri. However, the club have been frustrated by the 26-year-old’s demands and have sent the German home without undergoing a medical. Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leeds in the market for a midfielder in the final days of the transfer window.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Leeds?

Romano claims that Leeds are in the market for a player of Amiri’s ilk and believes the club will move for another player in the position if a deal is dead.

The transfer guru told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds are exploring the market. They want that kind of player. Let's see what happens in terms of new options available on the market. But with Amiri, he was a top target. So, let's see if there is still a chance to make something happen in the final hours. Otherwise, they will move on and go for another player in that position.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Leeds are still in the market for signings as we head towards the transfer window’s deadline on Friday evening. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites could hold talks over a move to acquire the services of Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley this week. The transfer guru claims that the Whites are discussing a transfer internally and are waiting to see if they can “attack the situation.”

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds right-back Cody Drameh and striker Georginio Rutter could leave Elland Road before the end of the market. Farke hopes to have the basis of a promotion-challenging squad in place by the time Leeds take to the field against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.