Leeds United are focusing on strengthening two areas of their squad at Elland Road this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites hope to bounce back from last season’s relegation from the Premier League under the guidance of new head coach Daniel Farke.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

It has not been a busy summer of transfers so far at Elland Road, with the club focused on sanctioning departures before welcoming new additions to Farke’s squad.

Eight players have departed the Yorkshire outfit, whether on loan or permanently.

Former Spain international Rodrigo Moreno has left the club for £3m after Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan activated a release clause in his contract which allows him to depart Elland Road.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson have all departed on loan to AS Roma, Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin, respectively, having failed to play a part in keeping the Whites in the top flight last term.

Weston McKennie’s loan from Juventus wasn’t turned into a permanent deal, whilst midfielder Adam Forshaw and goalkeeper Joel Robles left at the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the “wheels are in motion” for left-back Junior Firpo to be sold, after underwhelming since his 2021 arrival from Barcelona.

But, having appointed Farke, attention must turn to bringing in recruitments as Leeds look to take the Championship by storm, returning to the Premier League at the first attempt.

And Jacobs claims that Leeds could sign a goalkeeper and a left-back at Elland Road this summer.

What has Jacobs said about Leeds?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds have been focused on transition and bringing in Daniel Farke, and he'll now have a say, as you would expect, over the recruitment side of things.

“For Leeds, it has been about understanding who will depart because of the relegation, but I think they will now be looking in the goalkeeper and left-back area in particular.”

Who could Leeds sign this summer?

With a fresh first-team arrival yet to be signed this summer, Leeds fans will hope to see new faces in the building before next month’s Championship season kicks off.

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Leeds have agreed on a £7m fee with add-ons to sign Chelsea and Wales centre-back Ethan Ampadu, as the Whites close in on their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, Leeds and Bournemouth are battling to secure the signing of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The Magpies stopper has two years remaining on his deal and will command a fee, though no official bid has been launched as yet.

Meanwhile, insider Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor could divide Leeds fans after the 29-year-old departed Elland Road for Turf Moor in 2017.

The same reporter has also suggested to GMS that Leeds’ potential signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana would “dazzle and excite” the club’s supporters, in the same vein as Italy international Wilfried Gnonto did last season.

Therefore, Leeds must turn their attentions to incomings over outgoings if they are to compete at the top end of the Championship this term, as Farke hopes to be backed in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.