Leeds United could be busy “right up until the window closes” this summer, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides the latest verdict at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke hopes to build a Whites squad capable of challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

After a tumultuous summer at Leeds, the club have finally started to see some movement in the transfer market. The arrival of Swansea City striker Joel Piroe for more than £10m could have sparked the club into life after the Dutchman scored in Leeds’ 4-3 victory at Ipswich Town last weekend, earning the Whites their first league win of the campaign.

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, and free agent right-back Sam Byram have joined the striker in signing for the Elland Road outfit, whilst Tottenham Hotspur defenders Joe Rodon and Djed Spence have arrived on season-long loans.

However, in what will come as disappointing news for the Yorkshire outfit, the club have withdrawn their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri. The Championship side have been frustrated by additional demands made in negotiations to sign the 26-year-old and have refused to pay for his flight home.

Meanwhile, The Herald reports that Leeds could clinch the £5m signature of Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara in the coming days as Farke looks to bulk out his squad. The 27-year-old has agreed personal terms on a switch to Elland Road during the final days of the summer transfer window.

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor has suggested that Leeds could sign “two or three” players on deadline day and that the club could be “on to something now.”

The Daily Express journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I still think we'll see some movement at Leeds. They might bring in two or three on deadline day. It always happens on deadline day.

“There are always multiple deals that come in. So, I think Leeds will be busy right up until the window closes. But I think they're starting to turn the corner now. They got a great result at Ipswich, and Piroe has lifted the place. They've got a few more in, so I think they're on to something now.”

What next for Leeds?

With deadline day looming, Leeds will hope to provide Farke with the best resources possible to challenge at the top end of the Championship table this campaign. The German head coach may feel that the next few days could be season-defining.

However, the Whites must bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing Carabao Cup penalty shootout defeat at Salford City when they return to second-tier action this weekend. Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday are the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday in their last fixture before the season’s first international break. Leeds return to action when they travel south to take on Millwall on 17th September. Clashes with Hull City, Watford and Southampton round off what could be a crucial month in the club’s race for promotion at Elland Road.