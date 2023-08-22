Leeds United could be set for “more potential departures” at Elland Road this summer, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor discusses the club’s fortunes compared to recently relegated Leicester City and Southampton with GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke aims to lead the Whites back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds transfer news – Latest

It’s been a difficult summer in the transfer market for Leeds, who have struggled to refresh their side significantly after last season’s relegation from the top flight.

The Yorkshire giants are competing in the Championship for the first time since 2020 and hope to return to the riches of the Premier League after 49ers Enterprises took majority control of the club from Andrea Radrizzani earlier this summer.

However, Farke has welcomed just four fresh faces to the club during the market, including Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu for £7m, alongside Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, former right-back Sam Byram and the loan signing of Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Joe Rodon.

Meanwhile, the Whites have sanctioned the departures of a variety of players this season, including the £24m sale of United States captain Tyler Adams to Bournemouth.

Given the lack of reinvestment in the side, it’s unsurprising that Farke’s side have struggled at the beginning of the season, earning just two points from a possible nine.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds are facing the painful situation of watching their squad get ripped apart in the remaining weeks of the window.

And Taylor suggests that Leeds haven’t embraced relegation in the same way as Leicester and Southampton by not integrating their young gems like their fellow relegated sides.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Taylor said about Leeds?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “It's been hard for Leeds because they don’t have the young gems coming through like Southampton and Leicester do. They do have them, but they don't seem willing to put them in, whereas I think Leicester and Southampton have embraced their relegation and said that this is a chance to wipe the slate clean, and they’ve built a new-look side, and there are positive feelings around the clubs at the moment.

“So, Leeds need to get the wheels in motion in terms of new signings, and I think there could be more potential departures as well. It is hard for Farke because he doesn't have a core to build around. A lot of his core has already left.”

What next for Leeds this summer?

Unfortunately for Leeds, more sales could be the story of the last weeks of the transfer window, with one player, in particular, pushing for an exit this term.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wilfried Gnonto’s exit from the club could turn ugly.

The 19-year-old has submitted a formal transfer request, having seen a fourth bid from Everton worth £25m rejected for his services.

Jones has also suggested to GMS that Leeds should explore a potential deal for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stade Rennais having failed to break into Antonio Conte’s Spurs side.

But journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds have more encouraging news over the future of winger Luis Sinisterra, who could remain at Elland Road beyond the transfer window’s conclusion.