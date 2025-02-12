Leeds United fans will be dreaming of the Championship title after yet another win in the second-tier on Tuesday night, via a 4-0 battering of Watford away from home - and Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast that two names could be on their radar in the summer if they go up - with Gustavo Hamer and Emi Buendia being earmarked as potential targets if Daniel Farke's men achieve promotion at the second time of asking.

The Whites missed out on an immediate Premier League return last season after reaching the play-off final, where they lost 1-0 to Southampton under the famous Wembley arches - but undeterred, they are making a great go at it this season, picking up 69 points so far in just 32 games. But more quality will be needed if they are to survive in the Premier League next season, should they go up - and that has seen Jacobs reveal that they could sign Hamer or Buendia if they do reach the top-flight.

Jacobs: Leeds Could be Interested in Creative Duo

They must bolster their ranks if they win promotion to the Premier League

Leeds were previously linked with Sheffield United star Hamer in the summer, whilst Buendia played under Farke at Norwich City before he moved to Aston Villa back in 2021 in a deal worth up to £40m.

Gustavo Hamer's Championship statistics - Sheffield United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =3rd Goals 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =1st Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 5th Match rating 7.10 3rd

Jacobs has revealed that the German could have them on his radar if the Whites earn promotion by the end of the season, though Leeds' chances of signing Buendia will rest upon Bayer Leverkusen's chances of signing the Argentine at the end of his loan deal. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT's Market Madness podcast:

"Definitely a playmaker. Gustavo Hamer or possibly Emi Buendia if Bayer Leverkusen don't take up their option to buy clause."

Leeds have won seven and drawn three of their last ten games, way ahead of the two points per game ratio that is usually needed to go up ahead of the Blades and Burnley - and with midfielders Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson both impressing, the arrivals of Hamer or Buendia would significantly boost Leeds' ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emi Buendia has one cap for Argentina, coming back in February 2022.

Hamer scored four and assisted six goals in the Premier League last season for a Sheffield United side that massively struggled, whilst Buendia has 10 goals and 15 assists in 121 Premier League games - and so the duo have enough credentials to keep Leeds in the top-flight.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-02-25.

