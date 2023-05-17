Leeds United duo Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams will be concerned about their careers should the club suffer relegation to the Championship at Elland Road, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites head coach Sam Allardyce will hope he can spark two results out of the side’s final fixtures of the Premier League season.

Leeds news – Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams

Leeds are now staring relegation in the face, sitting one point off safety with two games remaining.

The 2020 Championship winners are already without the services of Adams, whose impressive debut season in England came to a premature end in March following a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old arrived at Elland Road from RB Leipzig for a rumoured fee of £20m last summer and became a regular in the middle of the park for former head coach Jesse Marsch.

Meanwhile, McKennie arrived on loan from Serie A giants Juventus towards the end of the January transfer window, though the Yorkshire outfit can buy him for £30m at the end of the season.

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the temporary signing “hasn’t covered himself in glory” during his tenure in the Premier League, with his future at the club uncertain.

And Jacobs believes that McKennie and Adams will have visions of playing at the 2026 World Cup for the United States on home turf and will want to play at the highest level leading up to the tournament.

What has Jacobs said about McKennie and Adams at Leeds?

When speaking about the prospect of Leeds’ relegation, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “McKennie and Adams will be a little bit concerned because Leeds going down is as they found when they went down before. It's no guarantee that you will get out of the Championship.

“Even though it feels like a long way away, they are both looking at the 2026 World Cup and will want game time at the highest possible level.”

What next for Leeds?

Allardyce’s job is to turn his side’s focus to Sunday’s trip to the London Stadium, where they take on West Ham United.

The Whites’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United last Saturday could prove to be a valuable point, but only if they build on it at the weekend before Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Elland Road on the final day of the season.

Meanwhile, Adams may feel that he deserves a move to another top-flight club in the event of relegation, having shown more than enough quality to indicate he should be playing at the highest level.

On the other hand, McKennie’s loan move is unlikely to be made permanent should Leeds face the drop to the Championship, meaning he has more wiggle room to negotiate a deal elsewhere.

Therefore, it’s set to be a tense end to the season for the Leeds faithful and their squad, and it looks as though they may need to pull off a second consecutive final-day escape to salvage their Premier League prospects.