Leeds United are "very close" to the signing of defender Isaac Schmidt from St Gallen, according to report from KMedia.

The Whites are desperate to add to their squad before the transfer deadline after losing a host of first-team stars this summer, with a full-back among the priorities after the departure of several defenders.

A host of names have been linked with a move to Elland Road for the position, but it now seems that the 49ers are closing in on a deal for a brand new left-back to help Daniel Farke's push for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds Close in on Move for Isaac Schmidt

24-year-old "very close" to becoming another signing

So far Leeds have been able to bring in Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Jayden Bogle, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon, and a deal is close to being completed for Japan international Ao Tanaka too.

The Dusseldorf midfielder is flying into the UK for a medical with the Whites after a £3.4million deal was agreed with the Bundesliga 2 club, with Farke seeing midfield as a priority option to strengthen ahead of the deadline having lost Archie Gray and Glen Kamara during the summer window.

But Schmidt is set to follow him through the door to strengthen the full-back position and provide competition for Sam Byram and Junior Firpo for the season.

Isaac Schmidt 2023/24 Stats Games 36 Goals 2 Assists 1

So far this summer the team lost the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell for fees, while Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda and Cody Drameh have all been released at the end of their contracts.

Connor Roberts' loan was also not extended at the end of the season leaving Bogle, Firpo and Byram as the only natural options for the full-back positions. The 24-year-old is capable of playing as a wing-back or full-back on the left, while he has also featured on the right sporadically during his career too.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Isaac Schmidt has scored six goals and registered 10 assists in 107 appearances for St Gallen.

Manuel Benson Wants Leeds United Move

Angola international wants to leave Burnley

As well as bringing in a new defender and new midfielder before the transfer deadline on Friday night, Leeds could look to bring in a new forward too.

Farke has replaced Rutter and Summerville with Ramazani and Solomon so far, but there is still scope for another forward to come in and bolster the squad options and Belgian-born Angola international Manuel Benson is a target.

And Burnley star Benson, who has been told that he is allowed to leave Scott Parker's side, has made it clear that he would be open to a move to Elland Road should they be able to agree a deal. However, after the signings of Ramazani and Solomon, it's unclear if Leeds are ready to sanction a deal for another forward as they prioritise different transfers.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.