Highlights West Brom host Leeds United at The Hawthorns stadium for the second matchday of the 2024/25 EFL Championship campaign.

The Baggies were triumphant in their season opener with a 3-1 victory and could line up similarly.

Farke's men faced a stiff challenge from Portsmouth in their first fixture, and they'll be hoping to get back on track amid numerous first-team outgoings.

West Brom kicked off their EFL Championship with a 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers, thanks to an emphatic hat-trick from Josh Maja. Having consecutively lost their previous four pre-season fixtures going into the clash, fans will be pleased to see the performances switch for the better. Carlos Corberan will be hoping for more of the same as his side hosts Leeds United at The Hawthorns stadium, in what may well be one of their tougher encounters this season.

Daniel Farke's men, on the other hand, should be driven by redemption this season, having marginally missed out on promotion to the Premier League, after a 1-0 loss to Southampton in the Play-Offs. However, newly-promoted Portsmouth stunned the Whites with a formidable display in a 3-3 draw on the opening weekend, almost stealing all three points if it wasn't for Brenden Aaronson's last-gasp equalizer. It was an enthralling watch for neutrals and Pompey fans alike, given it was the South Coast side's first second division fixture since 2012.

Conversely, such a nervy affair may be a source of concern for Leeds supporters. Additionally, the loss of several first-team assets could have taken its toll on the dressing room as well. As such, the trip to the West Midlands looks far from straightforward at the moment, and the West Yorkshire outfit must be at the top of their game if they are to overcome West Brom.

West Brom Team News and Injuries

Jed Wallace to miss out

Jed Wallace was sidelined ahead of the QPR tie due to a calf injury, as confirmed by Carlos Corberan via Birmingham Live. Given the suggested time-frame, it's unlikely the Englishman returns to action as early as this weekend. Grady Diangana and new loanee from San Diego FC in the MLS, Patrick McNair, were also part of the trio who missed the Championship opener.

McNair featured in West Brom's midweek loss against Fleetwood Town, but the other two remained sidelined. Their situation is precarious, and neither will be risked if they still remain short of fitness.

The Baggies welcomed a plethora of new signings this summer - seven to be precise. Among the newcomers, Ousmane Diakite, Joe Wildsmith, Devante Cole, Lewis Dobbin, Torbjorn Heggem and Gianluca Frabotta were all involved in the traveling squad to Loftus Road. Most of the aforementioned names also made cameos too - they'll undoubtedly feature more often throughout the season, and they should be fit for selection going into the season's second matchday.

West Brom Predicted Starting XI

Corberan lined up with a 4-2-3-1 formation last time out, and the set-up proved to be quite effective. That said, it's difficult to necessitate any changes to the selection.

Heggem impressed last time out, notching an assist and proving that he could be a viable replacement for Conor Townsend, who made the switch to Ipswich Town earlier this summer. Similarly, Semi Ajayi and Kyle Bartley will be looking to form a partnership for the season in the wake of Cedric Kipre's departure, with Furlong claiming his spot at right-back.

Tom Fellows and Karlan Grant should be looking to cement their place on the flanks, as the new introductions of Devante Cole from Barnsley and Lewis Dobbin, on loan from Aston Villa, will no doubt be looking to grasp at opportunities to break through.

Hat-trick hero, Josh Maja, is also expected to take his previous spot, leading the line for West Brom. The Nigerian was marred by injuries last season and struggled for game time as a result, but his three-goal haul in the opening matchday could be a sign of improvement this season.

Leeds United Team News and Injuries

Lots of first-team departures for the Whites

Given the fiery clash with Portsmouth in the Championship's first matchday, it wouldn't have been a surprise to see a few knocks along with the team as they return to training. Surprisingly though, fitness does not look to be the Whites' primary concern. Following some rotation in the midweek EFL Cup fixture with Middlesborough, the German manager looks to have an injury-free squad at his disposal for the weekend.

Instead, it is that Leeds have sanctioned the sales of plenty of first-team stars this summer, including Crysencio Summerville to West Ham, Archie Gray to Tottenham and Glen Kamara to Rennes.

Georginio Rutter looks to be on the verge of a switch down south to first-division outfit, Brighton. The Seagulls have triggered the Frenchman's release clause, although Leeds have launched last-ditch efforts to sway his decision.

Ultimately, a move up to the Premier League is appealing, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Rutter depart from the Whites. The likes of Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson and Wilfred Gnonto will be asked to step up in his absence, and these names are among those that will be key to Leeds' results both this weekend, and undoubtedly in the context of the season.

Leeds United Predicted Starting XI

Contrary to what may have been utilized in pre-season, Leeds United opened their Championship campaign with the more familiar 4-2-3-1 set-up. Despite keeping fans on edge for well over the 90-minute mark, and conceding three times, it would not be too surprising to see the same selection on the pitch at the Hawthorns this weekend.

Leeds' 21 shots and 3.3 expected goals compared to Portsmouth's 4 and 0.9 in the season-opener suggests a well-coached performance coupled with lackluster finishing. With that in mind, the main bulk of the starting line-up could simply remain the same to build continuity, and only the frontline may be up for consideration.

20-year-old star, Mateo Joseph was granted an opportunity to impress at Elland Road and although the forward managed to get onto the end of several chances, he was ultimately unable to convert. An experienced alternative in the form of Patrick Bamford could be deployed in lieu, but it would better benefit Joseph's development and confidence if he were to be allowed more time to work in his current role.

Subsequently, the rest of the attacking quartet then picks itself, with Wilfred Gnonto and Daniel James on either flank and Piroe tucking in behind the striker, in place of Rutter.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com