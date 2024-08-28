Leeds United are interested in signing Ajax outcast Owen Wijndal before the Friday transfer deadline, according to AD.

Elland Road has been a busy place for outgoings and incomings this summer after the team failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season, losing to Southampton in the playoff final at Wembley in May.

Since then a host of players have departed, including several defensive options which has left Daniel Farke short and looking for new additions to the squad before the deadline.

Leeds United Want Owen Wijndal

Farke short of options at full-back

So far this summer the 49ers have already been able to bring in Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United to bolster their right-back position, having lost a host of options there already.

Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Connor Roberts and Archie Gray have all moved on this summer and while Sam Byram is capable of playing there, he is seen more primarily as a left-back competing with Junior Firpo.

But there is more competition needed on the right, and the club are now eyeing a deal for Ajax left-back Wijndal, who has been described as a "superstar", which could see Byram moved across to play on the right more often. Wijndal has been 'exiled' in Amsterdam and is expected to leave before the window shuts, with a deal likely to cost several million pounds.

Owen Wijndal Eredivisie Stats 2023/24 Games 18(4) Goals 1 Assists 0

There is also interest in the 24-year-old from Galatasaray and Werder Bremen, but Leeds are hopeful of agreeing a deal ahead of them to seal his signature.

Leeds are also said to be preparing an offer for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons, 12 months after missing out on his signing after the Cherries hijacked a deal. However, he made just 12 starts last season and has not been selected in the matchday squads this season so far for the opening two games, and they are open to allowing him to move on.

The Whites are now leading the race for his signature, with a loan deal said to be on the cards, but the 49ers are clearly looking at alternative options just in case to ensure they aren't left short for the first half of the season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Owen Wijndal has been capped 11 times for the Netherlands, but hasn't been called-up since 2021.

Leeds United Eye More Business Before the Deadline

Midfielders and forwards targeted for Farke

As well as a move for a new full-back before the deadline, Leeds are very active in the transfer window for strong options in both midfield and in attack.

So far this summer Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon have joined Bogle as a new signing, but there are strong links for more arrivals to come in before the deadline on 30th August.

Freiburg attacker Roland Sallai is a target in a potential £7.6million move, while there is also interest in Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer and Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka too.

The club also have an interest in forward Mohamed Bachir Belloumi, although there is no urgency and that could be a move that is explored in future transfer windows instead.

