Leeds United are keen to make a double defender signing before the transfer window slams shut, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have seen a host of first-team stars leave the club this summer including Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and defender Charlie Cresswell, while club veterans Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper and Cody Drameh all left after their contracts expired.

That has seen Daniel Farke keen to boost his options at the back, with Ramus Kristensen and Diego Llorente also not returning after their loan spells last season, and two names have emerged as targets.

Leeds United Eye Double Defensive Deal

According to the report, Leeds have identified Bundesliga sensation Bruno Ogbus as a top target this summer but his current club Freiburg are not interested in a sale currently.

The 18-year-old can play at left-back or in central defence and the 49ers and Farke have got an active interest in signing him, but Freiburg envision him as part of their squad for the upcoming season and a deal is currently seen as complicated. Despite never featuring in the first-team for Freiburg, he has been described as "elite" by scout Adam Khan.

Leeds United Championship 2023/24 defensive stats Games 49 Goals conceded 44 Tackles won 536/833 Blocks 501

Alongside Ogbus, Leeds also have an interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys with the Blues open to selling their academy talent before the transfer window shuts on August 30th.

However, they face competition for his signature from Championship rivals Burnley. Humphreys is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in the coming days either permanently or on loan, with Chelsea preferring a permanent deal for the 21-year-old to raise funds and help them to balance the books.

Leeds Also Want Jonathan Rowe

Whites prepare an offer for Norwich star amid Marseille interest

While Daniel Farke is clearly targeting new defenders to bolster his squad, he also needs more firepower in the wide positions before the window closes.

Leeds opened their Championship campaign with a 3-3 draw against newly-promoted Portsmouth at the weekend with Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James the only natural winger options in the squad after Summerville completed a move to West Ham and Jaidon Anthony returned to Bournemouth after his loan expired.

Norwich star Jonathan Rowe has emerged as the top target and the 49ers are plotting an opening bid to pip Marseille to his signature, with a £15million valuation on the winger.

Rowe was left out of the Norwich team for their opening game of the season after all the interest in him, although he is expected to feature in their next game if a deal isn't agreed before then.

