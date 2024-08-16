Leeds United want to sign Rangers star Rabbi Matondo to solve their attacking issues before the transfer deadline, according to Football Scotland.

The Whites have seen their first-team stars pinched from Elland Road this summer after they failed to achieve promotion back to the Premier League, suffering defeat to Southampton in the playoff final back in May.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Charlie Cresswell and Georginio Rutter have all departed permanently and that has left Daniel Farke very short of options, meaning Leeds will have to be busy in the final two weeks of the transfer window.

Leeds United Want Rabbi Matondo

Wales international expected to leave Ibrox

As Leeds eye potential replacements for their star attackers, Wales international Matondo has emerged as a target for the 49ers as they aim for promotion once again.

Leeds have been linked with Matondo in previous summers but according to a report by Football Scotland that has been reignited, with both a permanent deal and a loan with an option to buy on the table to get an agreement over the line with the Glasgow side.

Matondo expects to leave Ibrox despite featuring regularly so far this season under Philippe Clement, with the club failing to make the Champions League after defeat to Dynamo Kyiv meaning their summer budget has taken a hit.

Rabbi Matondo 2023/24 statistics Games 31 Goals 6 Assists 4

Having previously played for Schalke and Stoke, Matondo has previously been described as "electrifying" by former national team boss Ryan Giggs and is most known for his speed on the left wing.

After losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham and being stunned by losing Georginio Rutter to Brighton when his release clause was triggered just hours before it expired, Matondo would be an ideal addition to the squad to boost options before the deadline.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Rabbi Matondo has 12 caps for the senior Wales national team.

Leeds United Pushing for Jonathan Rowe too

Several winger options being targeted

As well as Matondo, the Whites have targeted several other wingers this summer knowing that they need to make additions to their squad.

Speaking exclusively to GMS, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Norwich star Jonathan Rowe is the priority target at Elland Road and a deal is one to watch in the coming weeks as they face competition from Ligue 1 giants Marseille too.

Reports also suggest that Leeds have an interest in Stoke City star Million Manhoef in a deal that could reach eight figures, with the Potters keen to keep hold of the winger for the season after only signing him in January.

It's also previously been reported that the Whites want to sign Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent after Jose Mourinho told him he wasn't in his plans, while there is also interest in NEC winger Sontje Hansen.

