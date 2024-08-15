Leeds United are interested in signing Stoke City winger Million Manhoef as they look to rebuild their attack, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites have seen several first-team stars leave the club after they failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season, faltering at the final hurdle as they suffered defeat to Southampton in the playoff final.

Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell have all been sold while several others have moved on either on loan or were released at the end of their contract and Daniel Farke is now keen to strengthen the squad further ahead of the transfer deadline on August 30th.

Leeds Want Million Manhoef

Gnonto could follow Summerville out of the door

Elland Road chiefs have been pushing for a deal with Norwich City for winger Jonathan Rowe, with the 49ers previously confident they could seal a deal with their Championship rivals.

However, Fabrizio Romano told GMS exclusively that Marseille are also in the race and the player is said to be "pushing" for a move abroad instead, which has left Farke eyeing alternative options to strengthen the wide positions.

According to TEAMtalk, Stoke City winger Million Manhoef has emerged as a target for the Whites but they face competition from several other Championship clubs. Manhoef only joined Stoke in January 2024 but made an immediate impact as he scored four goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances.

Million Manhoef Championship stats 2023/24 Games 9(5) Goals 4 Assists 1

The 22-year-old Dutch winger, who has been described as "tricky" previously, has three years remaining on his contract and according to the report, the Potters would likely demand a fee worth in excess of £10million to allow him to leave.

Whether Leeds would be willing to go that high remains to be seen, but with Everton still interested in Wilfried Gnonto and Summerville already gone there is money to spend and a necessity to bring in a new forward.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Million Manhoef has scored 19 goals in 103 career appearances at club level.

Georginio Rutter Set for Brighton Transfer

£40million release clause triggered

While there is big interest in Gnonto from the Premier League, it seems as though Georginio Rutter is going to be the next player to leave Elland Road after Brighton triggered a £40million release clause in his contract.

The French forward became a fan favourite last season as the club-record signing, but has agreed personal terms with the Seagulls ahead of a move to the AMEX Stadium and looks sure to move on now.

Leeds have offered him an improved contract to try and convince him to stay at the club, with just two weeks left in the transfer window to replace him and the season already starting, but it is seemingly in vein.

Rutter is set to undergo a medical in the coming days, leaving Leeds with a huge hole in their squad to fill before the deadline.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.