Leeds United are interested in signing Sunderland forward Jack Clarke as they eye attacking reinforcements, according to Mike McGrath.

The Whites are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline passes in two weeks time after losing a host of first-team stars this summer, having failed to earn promotion back to the Premier League last season.

The club were rocked when Brighton triggered the release clause of forward Georginio Rutter just hours before it expired, meaning the Frenchman will follow Crysencio Summerville out of the exit door at Elland Road, and they are now eyeing replacements including Sunderland star Clarke.

Leeds Want to Sign Jack Clarke

Clarke is "one to watch" in final weeks of the window

According to Telegraph journalist McGrath, Leeds are "well aware" of Clarke as they eye a new winger to bolster their squad, with the 23-year-old having come through the academy at Thorp Arch years ago, before a move to the Premier League with Tottenham.

That move didn't go too well however and he has spent the last three seasons with Sunderland, where he has become one of the top attackers in the Championship with 24 goals over the last two seasons with the Black Cats in the league.

That form has also seen Clarke attract interest from Premier League clubs during this transfer window, and McGrath claims his situation is "one to watch" in the final fortnight of the transfer window with several clubs keen to bring him in, including Leeds United.

Jack Clarke Championship stats 2023/24 Games 39(1) Goals 15 Assists 4

Clarke's development in recent seasons has seen him earn huge plaudits, with teammate Romaine Mundle describing him as "unbelievable" and the "perfect player". Leeds are desperate to find a new star man to lead the attack and the former England youth international could emerge as a top target.

Rutter said his goodbyes to the Leeds squad and staff on Thursday morning, with Daniel Farke confirming that a deal is expected to be confirmed imminently after he made the decision to move on for another crack at the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Jack Clarke has made 28 appearances for the Leeds first-team already in his career, scoring two goals.

Leeds United Eye 'Prolific' New Striker

Could cost £8.5m amid interest from Norwich

As well as Clarke, the Whites are eyeing several attacking targets to bolster their forward line including Jusef Erabi, who has been described as "powerful and prolific" in the past.

The young Swede has also attracted interest from Championship rivals Norwich, and is likely to cost up to £8.5million according to reports. Norwich could fund a deal for Erabi as they are preparing to lose Jonathan Rowe, who is considered a priority target at Elland Road and is also wanted by Marseille.

Rowe is expected to move on but the Canaries have put a £15million price tag on his head that nobody has been willing to match yet. However with Leeds earning extra cash after the Rutter sale, and running out of time to find a replacement, their interest could become more concrete in the coming days.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.