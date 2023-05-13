Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie “hasn’t covered himself in glory” during his loan move to Elland Road from Juventus, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sam Allardyce will look to the 24-year-old to help keep the Whites in the Premier League heading into the season's final weeks.

Leeds news – Weston McKennie

Former United States international Alexi Lalas has branded McKennie’s loan move to Elland Road “a failure” with the midfielder failing to inspire the Whites into the relative safety of mid-table.

Before the Yorkshire outfit met with Newcastle United on Saturday, the 52-year-old told State of Union podcast (via Goal): “Whatever happens over the next three games, the loan will be looked at as a failure. It has not been successful.

“The criticism McKennie has had has been fair and warranted. Yes, he’s not playing for Juventus or an elite team, but he’s expected to be more than he wants to be and more he can be, given what Leeds is.”

Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that several of the Whites faithful would prefer that McKennie was no longer part of the club after several below-par performances.

And the journalist has indicated there is “uncertainty” over whether McKennie will be signed permanently past the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Leeds and McKennie?

After his display in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He hasn't covered himself in glory by any means, and I can understand why Leeds fans have been frustrated with him.

I didn't think this was one of his worst performances. You could fault him on the goals, but I thought his all-round performance slightly improved. But there's huge uncertainty over whether he stays.”

What next for Leeds and McKennie?

McKennie’s permanent move to Leeds could depend on the club’s ability to retain its Premier League status come the end of the campaign.

The Elland Road outfit reportedly can make the £49,000 per-week earner's move full-time for a fee close to £30m at the end of the season, though his displays will need to take a drastic upturn in the remaining weeks of the campaign.

The Whites travel to West Ham United next weekend, who could be focused on a potential Europa Conference League final, which Allardyce will hope his side can take advantage of.

And the final day sees Tottenham Hotspur visit Elland Road, which could be the biggest game the stadium has seen since the Whites secured promotion to the top flight.

However, there’s no doubt the Leeds faithful will have expected more from McKennie, and a parting of ways could be inevitable at the end of the season.