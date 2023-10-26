Highlights Weston McKennie "never really cared" about Leeds United during his disappointing loan spell at Elland Road according to presenter Joe Wainman.

McKennie struggled to adapt to Premier League football, contributing to the club's relegation.

The United States international left the club, now managed by Daniel Farke, at the end of his loan spell.

Leeds United’s ex-loan flop Weston McKennie never "really cared” about the club during his failed spell at Elland Road, as presenter Joe Wainman provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the Juventus man.

The Whites, now under the management of Daniel Farke, hope to regain their Premier League status at the end of the season following promotion from the Championship.

Leeds finished second-from-bottom in the top flight last season, with several new signings failing to live up to expectations under the management of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce. The Yorkshire outfit were happy to see the back of some failed figures when their relegation campaign concluded in May.

McKennie’s time at Leeds was underwhelming

Much was made of Leeds’ capture of McKennie on loan until the end of the season from Juventus towards the end of the January transfer window. The United States international became the club’s third winter window signing after welcoming Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter and centre-back Max Wober. Following his signing, Sky in Italy claimed that Leeds had a £30m option to buy McKennie at the end of his loan spell.

That option would become an obligation if specific criteria were met; however, that never became possible. McKennie spoke to Sky Sports upon his arrival and expressed his excitement about moving to Elland Road.

“I'm definitely excited. The January window works quick. Around one week ago I didn't know if I was going anywhere and now I'm coming here. When I heard about the interest, it was exciting. There are people I know here, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Jesse Marsch. I'm ready to get started.”

McKennie had impressed at the 2022 World Cup a few months before the move, having formed a successful partnership with Leeds star Adams. It was assumed that the pair would resume their form together and play a part in keeping the Whites in the Premier League.

However, Adams suffered a season-ending injury in March, which left McKennie controlling the middle of the park with Marc Roca. The Juventus man could never get to grips with English football and found himself exposed at times, with the Whites succumbing to relegation from the Premier League.

Wainman has also described McKennie as a worse signing than Jean-Kevin Augustin in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT. Unsurprisingly, McKennie returned to Italy after the season, with neither the player nor the club wanting to continue together in the second tier.

Weston McKennie - Leeds stats Appearances 20 Goals 0 Assists 1 Yellow cards 7 Red cards 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Wainman believes McKennie didn’t endear himself to the Leeds fan base and suggests that the midfielder was on the first train to London to get out of the country at the end of the season. However, the presenter does indicate that things could have been different if Adams had stayed fit. Wainman told GIVEMESPORT:

“He’s played at Juventus, and he's getting minutes now, but I don't think he really cared and didn't endear himself to the fan base. I think that goes a long way, not just at Leeds but a lot of football clubs. But as soon as the season finished, I think he was on the next train down to London to get his flight out and would never be seen again. Maybe we would have seen better off him had Adams been fit, and we could have had a three instead of just him, and I think it was Roca in there at the time.”

Leeds’ future without McKennie

Leeds haven’t wasted time replacing McKennie at the heart of midfield, with Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu becoming their first signing of the season. The Whites have also added Werder Bremen and Bulgaria international Ilia Gruev alongside Rangers and Finland star Glen Kamara in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

Leeds also lost the services of McKennie’s midfield teammate Adams during the market, allowing him to move south to AFC Bournemouth alongside winger Luis Sinisterra, who joins the Vitality Stadium outfit on loan. Meanwhile, McKennie has established himself as a first-team regular at Juventus since his return to the Allianz Stadium.

The 25-year-old has made nine appearances for the Serie A giants this term, providing one assist. And with Leeds occupying a play-off spot on their return to the second tier, both the club and McKennie will feel they have benefitted from parting ways at the end of last season.

Leeds welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road on Saturday lunchtime before taking on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Read More: Predicting Leeds United's next three big exits at Elland Road