Leeds United’s potential signing of loan star Weston McKennie could now be in slight doubt after the club’s sacking of Jesse Marsch earlier this month, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The midfielder arrived on loan until the end of the season from Juventus towards the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Leeds transfer news – Weston McKennie

During the penultimate day of the January transfer window, Leeds announced the temporary signing of McKennie, with the Whites having the option to secure the midfielder’s signature permanently for an initial £30m at the end of the season, though this could become an obligation if certain clauses are met.

The 24-year-old was one of multiple United States internationals who arrived at Elland Road with compatriot Marsch at the helm of the club.

However, the former RB Leipzig head coach was sacked three weeks ago and has been replaced by Javi Gracia, with the Yorkshire outfit facing a second consecutive Premier League relegation battle.

Jones has also told GiveMeSport that McKennie has further interest in his services which could scupper a permanent move to the club at the end of the season.

But the journalist has also said that the midfielder is focusing on trying to conclude the campaign “in a positive manner.”

What has Jones said about Leeds and McKennie?

When asked if McKennie’s long-term future at Elland Road could be in doubt following the sacking of Marsch, Jones told GiveMeSport: “I think we have to wait to see and let the fog clear, and we can get a clearer picture of where Leeds’ season is heading and what role he's playing.

“There can be some small doubt there. But ultimately, he's just focusing on trying to end this season in a positive manner.”

How has McKennie performed for Leeds so far?

McKennie – who has been dubbed a “rock” by his former manager Andrea Pirlo – has enjoyed a solid bedding in period at Leeds, having played in 84% of available Premier League minutes across four appearances so far this campaign.

The 41-cap United States international has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.48 for his displays in the top flight, ranking him as the joint 14th-best-performing player out of players still at the club this season, suggesting that he is still finding his feet in English football.

However, the 6 foot dynamo does compare favourably to his positional peers in some aspects of his game, ranking in the top 8% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks made per 90 minutes (1.75) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Leeds will hope that McKennie will come to terms with the transition from Serie A to the Premier League sooner rather than later and secure his permanent signature at Elland Road come the summer transfer window.

