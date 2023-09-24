Highlights Leeds United's recruitment has been problematic in the past, with Jean-Kevin Augustin being one of their most disappointing signings.

Leeds United's recruitment has caused them problems in the past, and presenter Joe Wainman has named one player who was a worse signing than Jean-Kevin Augustin, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have gone through a difficult period for many years now.

Leeds were relegated to the Championship last season, despite spending around £131m on new signings during the summer transfer window and January before the campaign got underway. The Yorkshire club brought in some big names, such as Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Luis Sinisterra. All four have now departed, either on loan, permanently, or returning to their parent club after a spell on loan.

Leeds have made some disappointing signings over the years, most notably Augustin from RB Leipzig.

Read More: Every Premier League Club's Worst Transfer Deal Ever, including LeedsAs per talkSPORT, Leeds ended up paying around £40m for Augustin, who barely kicked a ball for the Championship club. Leeds paid an initial £15.5m after negotiating an obligation to buy clause in his contract, which the club initially refused to pay. Now, Leeds have been ordered to pay a further £24.5m by FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber. Despite that, Wainman believes that's not even the worst signing his club have made in recent years.

The £30m Leeds United star seemed disinterested - Joe Wainman

Wainman has suggested that Weston McKennie, who signed on loan from Juventus with an option to buy of £30m, was a worse signing than Augustin. The presenter adds that McKennie looked disinterested and Leeds saw nowhere near the player that was so highly rated at one point in his career. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I would say so yeah. The mad thing is, I'm that vitriolic towards last season and the demise of the football club with the poor acquisitions that we made and the coach that was in charge in Jesse Marsch, that I would say with chest that Weston McKennie is arguably a worse signing than JKA and JKA played about 15 minutes. That's how strongly I feel about that. He seemed disinterested. We saw nowhere near the player that he's shown in the past, as you've mentioned."

Is McKennie one of Leeds' worst ever signings?

McKennie was certainly disappointing in a Leeds shirt, and if the clause in his contract was an obligation to buy for £30m, rather than an option. Then it could easily be the worst piece of business they've ever done. However, Leeds only had the American international on loan for the season, so financially, it certainly didn't have the biggest negative impact, but there's no doubt he didn't have a great campaign.

Weston McKennie Leeds United Premier League Stats Starts 16 Subbed Off 7 Yellow Cards 7 Assists 1 Match Rating 6.47 All stats as per FotMob

Leeds needed players who were willing to fight for the badge as they battled towards the bottom of the Premier League, so McKennie will certainly go down as one of the worst signings of that summer, for sure.