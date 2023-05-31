Leeds United’s on-loan midfielder Weston McKennie “won’t be back at Elland Road next season”, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are set for a return to the Championship after Sam Allardyce failed to turn the club’s fortunes around in the last weeks of the season.

Leeds transfer news – Weston McKennie

McKennie initially signed on a loan deal until the end of the season upon his arrival from Juventus in January, with Leeds having the option to buy the midfielder for £30m at the end of his temporary switch, as per Sky Sports.

However, things haven’t worked out for the 24-year-old after head coach Jesse Marsch was sacked just over a week after the United States star was signed.

Javi Gracia was chosen to replace Marsch in the Elland Road dugout but soon met the same fate after a string of poor results left Leeds on the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

And Allardyce couldn’t get a tune out of McKennie in the final weeks of the campaign, as the club’s demotion to the Championship was sealed in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

The £75,000 per-week earner has come in for some criticism from the Leeds faithful over the last month and will be disappointed with how his time at Elland Road transpired as he heads back to Juventus.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that McKennie is wanted by “three or four Premier League clubs” this summer, with a permanent deal at Leeds looking unlikely.

And the transfer insider believes McKennie’s time at Elland Road was a matter of “wrong place at the wrong time.”

What has Jones said about Leeds and McKennie?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “McKennie won't be back at Elland Road next season. He's a very good player, but this was the wrong place at the wrong time. He's just never been able to find his rhythm.”

How did McKennie perform in his spell at Leeds?

McKennie will be disappointed that he couldn’t put in the level of performance required to help keep Leeds in the Premier League and will feel his chances of success were hampered by international teammate Tyler Adam’s season-ending injury.

The 43-cap United States international made 20 appearances at Elland Road, providing one assist without registering a goal in English football.

His disappointing spell in Yorkshire has been compounded by an average WhoScored rating of 6.42 for his displays in the Premier League this term, ranking him as the joint-17th-best-performing player in the squad, hinting that a parting of the ways may be the best solution for all parties.

Therefore, Leeds will look to rebuild and return to the Premier League come the end of next season, whilst McKennie will wait anxiously for his next move.